You can now earn a free International Women’s Day avatar in Smite

Smite has some of the coolest avatars out there when it comes to online games. And today, you can add another fresh avatar to your collection for free.

In honor of International Women’s Day, the Smite team is giving away the avatar pictured below for free. All you’ll need to do to earn the Women’s Day Avatar is earn one “first win of the day” in any game mode.

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

Players will have from today until March 10 to net their first win of the day, so get it while it’s hot. The avatar shows a lady doing a famous pose inspired by Rosie the Riveter. The original Rosie poster was part of a campaign used to represent female workers in factories during World War II.

The first National Woman’s Day in the U.S. was purportedly celebrated on Feb. 28, 1909. Having its origins in America, the original Women’s Day movement revolved around honoring women in the garment industry who had gone on strike in New York to protest unacceptable working conditions.

You can honor the women of the Battleground of the Gods by earning your first win of the day anytime between today and March 10. All you need to do to equip your Smite avatar is navigate to the profile section of your game menu, then select the avatar loadout.