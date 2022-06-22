Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass confirms 4 DLC releases, including new story content

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is set to release on July 29 for Nintendo Switch. But today, fans got a decent look at the roadmap for what comes next with Monolith Soft and Nintendo revealing an Expansion Pass ahead of launch.

The XC3 Expansion Pass will give players access to four different pieces of DLC content that will release from launch through the end of 2023.

Set at a $29.99 price point, fans new to the series may be put off from the sticker price, especially when the first DLC is just some “helpful items” and outfit color variants. But anyone who played Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is likely more excited for XC3 following this news since the last piece of content on the roadmap is a new story scenario.

Image via Nintendo

July 29, 2022 (launch): Helpful Items and Outfit Color Variants

By Dec. 31, 2022: Challenge Battle, New Hero Character and Quests, and New Outfits

By April 30, 2023: Challenge Battle, New Hero Character and Quests, and New Outfits

By Dec. 31, 2023: Brand-new Story Scenario

No additional details about the DLC content was shared, but that new story scenario matches up with the development and release timeline of XC2’s Torna The Golden Country expansion, if only off by a few months.

While Torna was DLC, it was also released as a standalone title because it added so much new content to the game. This included a new combat system that iterated on the original, reworked game mechanics, and much more, all while launching as part of XC2’s $29.99 Expansion Pass that had a very similar layout.

Image via Nintendo

We will have to wait for more details on just what content Monolith is putting out in XC3’s various expansions, but if the end result is something even close to Torna, that $29.99 price tag will be well worth it for fans of the series—especially if the main image used for it, which features the main blade from each game, is anything to go off of.