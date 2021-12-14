Xbox Game Pass receives Among Us, Firewatch, and more to end 2021

Xbox Game Pass subscribers can look forward to playing 11 new games ranging from AAA titles to small indie options to end the final weeks of 2021.

The Xbox Game Pass allows players to enjoy a rotating catalog of games for a set monthly price. This allows fans to play these titles as much as they want without paying the full cost of the game. Earlier this month, the Game Pass received several new titles and a second update is adding 11 new games in the second half of December.

Among Us, the popular game that requires players to find the imposter in their lobby, is coming to Xbox Cloud Gaming on Dec. 15. This allows players to enjoy the game on their mobile devices online or on local Wi-Fi.

Ten other games are coming to Xbox Game Pass on Dec. 16 and every type of gamer should find something they’ll enjoy in the new batch of titles. Here’s a list of the rest of the games coming to Xbox Game Pass in December: