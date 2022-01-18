Xbox Game Pass reaches 25 million subscribers

On a day of major announcements for Microsoft and the Xbox brand, with the acquisition of Activision Blizzard unveiled, Phil Spencer also revealed that Xbox Game Pass has reached over 25 million subscribers. A seemingly minor note in the post detailing Microsoft’s new suite of studios and brands, but one no doubt featured to set the service’s starting point before Activision Blizzard’s titles are added to its catalog.

While the closure of the deal remains ongoing, Phil Spencer writes that once the ink has dried, Microsoft plan to offer “as many Activision Blizzard games as we can within Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass.”

Such games could include juggernauts in the industry such as Call of Duty, with no doubt plans in place for the eventual release of Overwatch 2 to be on Game Pass as well. “As always, we look forward to continuing to add more value and more great games to Game Pass,” he adds.

Microsoft will be hoping this new influx of big titles will lead to further growth in its subscriber base. While 25 million subscribers is an impressive feat, each fiscal year has shown Game Pass to be slowing down in its growth.

In the 2021 fiscal year, the company failed to reach its goal of 48 percent growth, which was already a much lower expectation than that of the previous year. The acquisition of Activision Blizzard is a chance to turn the narrative around and expand upon the 25 million subscriber milestone it has begun the year with.