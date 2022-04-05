Xbox Game Pass lineup for first half of April revealed

The official Xbox Game Pass lineup for the first half of April has been announced.

Some titles will be available as soon as today. Games that subscription users will be able to download in the upcoming hours are Cricket 22 and MLB The Show 22. It’s a perfect present for fans of the sports genre in gaming, but make no mistake, every type of player should find something for themself on the list of productions coming to Xbox Game Pass.

Fans of action role-playing games, especially those from the Dragon Age series, should be pleased since Dragon Age 2 is also included in this month’s additions. And while many people see the second entry in the franchise as the weakest one, it’s still a fun game to revisit. Right now, it boasts an 82 Metascore on Metacritic (the PC version).

And when it comes to popular franchises, Star Wars enthusiasts should also be excited since one of the games included in April’s additions is Star Wars: Squadrons. But for this title to be available, players will have to wait until April 7, when Dragon Age 2 and Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare will also get released.

If you’re more into episodic adventures, then Life is Strange: True Colors is a perfect choice for you. Although, in this case, subscribers will have to wait even longer because it doesn’t go live until April 12.

The full list of games for April 2022 is as follows: