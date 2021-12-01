Xbox Game Pass is receiving 12 new games in December

Xbox Game Pass owners can look forward to enjoying 12 new titles in December, ranging from AAA games to small indie gems.

The Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service that allows players to enjoy a catalog of games for a set monthly price. This is a great way to try games without committing to buying them or play several games you want for a reduced price. The games included in the Game Pass are constantly rotating and a new set of titles is coming in December.

Here are the games coming to Xbox Game Pass on Dec. 2:

ANVIL (Console and PC)

Archvale (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Final Fantasy XIII-2 (Console and PC)

Lawn Mowing Simulator (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Rubber Bandits (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Stardew Valley (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Warhammer: 40,000: Battlesector (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Several other games will also be added throughout the rest of the month. Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator will be available on Dec. 7 on the cloud, console, and PC. Halo Infinite will be available on all platforms on Dec. 8, while One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 will be on all platforms on Dec. 9. Aliens: Fireteam Elite and Among Us are also coming to Game Pass on Dec. 14, although Among Us will only be available on console.

While new games being added is exciting, a few titles are also leaving this month. Beholder, The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan, Guacamelee! 2, Wilmot’s Warehouse, Unto The End, and Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Liar are leaving the pass on Dec. 15. Make sure to try these games before it’s too late.