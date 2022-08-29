Xbox Game Pass for Friends and Family seemingly leaked

A little bit of leaking has happened recently regarding the Xbox Game Pass. This time, the logo for its friends and family version has been leaked by Aggiornamenti Lumia, a prominent leaker. Microsoft has been experimenting with this type of plan for quite a while, debuting it in Colombia and Ireland earlier this August.

This plan, just like what its name suggests, will finally let you share your subscription with your friends and family. It has a limit of only four other people besides the one that availed the subscription for a total of five people in one plan, however. This is quite short if you compare it to the maximum number of people that could be in a Nintendo Switch online family membership.

Based on an article by The Verge, the plan is priced at €21.99 a month in Ireland. There’s no news or rumors about how much it’s going to be in the U.S. It’s not clear whether members living in a different part of the country can be added to the plan, but it seems to be that way as the preview available in Ireland and Colombia only required them to be in the same country not in the same household.

This plan has the chance to be very popular with subscribers as this has been a missing feature of the Xbox Game Pass. For now, at least we have some kind of a sign that the news revealing this plan is coming near so people waiting for it have something to be hopeful about.