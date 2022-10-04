Xbox Game Pass: Chivalry 2 is the first of a handful of games joining the catalog this month

With the start of October, more games will be making their way to the Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft’s paid subscription service that allows PC and Xbox players to get access to over 100 games. This month’s selection includes medieval-themed games and a few spooky titles to celebrate Halloween.

Chivalry 2, a multiplayer first-person slasher that is based on medieval battles joined Xbox Game Pass’ list today for cloud, console, and PC. Microsoft will then add Medieval Dynasty (Xbox Series X/S), The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season (PC), and TWD: Season Two (PC) on Thursday, Oct. 6, and will follow with Costume Quest (cloud and console) and Eville (console and PC) on Oct. 11, Dyson Sphere Program (PC) on Oct. 13, Scorn (cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X/S) on Oct. 14, and A Plague Tale: Requiem (cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X/S) on Oct. 18.

Image via Microsoft

The Xbox Game Pass subscription currently costs $9.99 per month if you get it for PC or console, and it costs $14.99 per month if you want to sign the Ultimate version and play the Xbox Game Pass titles on PC and console combined. You can play the games available on the catalog as long as your subscription is active.

Every time games are added to the Xbox Game Pass library, Microsoft also removes a few titles. The games that are leaving the subscription service are Bloodroots, Echo Generation, Into The Pit, Ring of Pain, Sable, and The Good Life. You have until Oct. 15 to play them, but if you want to buy one of these games, Microsoft is offering a 20 percent discount on each title as usual.