World of Warcraft Classic Patch 1.13.3: Notes and updates

Blizzard Entertainment is bringing one of the most anticipated patches to World of Warcraft Classic today.

Fans of the 15-year-old game will be treated with PVP battlegrounds, starting with the 10-vs-10 Warsong Gulch and the 40-vs-40 Alterac Valley. The patch will also include elemental invasions across Azeroth and the keyring.

Here are the full World of Warcraft Classic Patch 1.13.3 notes.

Battlegrounds

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The Alliance and the Horde now have access to Warsong Gulch and Alterac Valley.

Battlegrounds are cross-realm, which means players fight alongside allies and against opponents from all of the realms in their region.

Warsong Gulch is a 10-vs-10 game of capture-the-flag, with each faction attempting to carry their opponents’ flag all the way back to their own base while preventing the opposition from doing the same. Players fight in level ranges in Warsong Gulch: 10 to 19, 20 to 29, 30 to 39, 40 to 49, 50 to 59, and level 60.

Alterac Valley is a large 40-vs-40 tug-of-war zone, with many quests, objectives, and areas of interest. All players at level 51 and higher are placed into a single level-range, with rewards via reputation as well as quest rewards. Some Alterac Valley rewards are highly sought, such as Don Julio’s Band, Lei of the Lifegiver, and Ice Threaded Arrows/Bullets.

The Alliance entrance to Warsong Gulch is in Silverwing Grove in Ashenvale Forest, and the Horde entrance is near Mor’shan Base Camp in the northern Barrens.

The Alliance and Horde entrances to Alterac Valley are in northern Hillsbrad Foothills. Both Warsong Gulch and Alterac Valley can also be entered by speaking with the appropriate battlemaster in either Stormwind or Orgrimmar.

Elemental Invasions

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Across Kalimdor, Blazing, Thundering, Watery, and Whirling Invaders now occasionally appear in Un’goro Crater, Azshara, Winterspring, and Silithus respectively. The elementals appear to be seeing just how far into these territories they can penetrate before being beaten back by the forces of the Horde or the Alliance.

Keyring

The key button in the micro menu now opens the Keyring, an additional bag for keys only, that scales up to hold up to 12 keys.

Additional updates