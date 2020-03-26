World Health Organization suggests active video games as a way to stay healthy during COVID-19 pandemic

The WHO wants people to remain healthy during the stay-at-home orders across the country and video games surprisingly made the list.

The World Health Organization listed a number of ways to stay active yesterday as more states issue orders to stay at home in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus. One of those suggestions includes playing active video games.

WHO posted a picture on Twitter detailing various activities that can be done at home without the need to go outside. The activities include typical forms of exercise like online exercise classes, dancing, jumping rope, and bodyweight exercises, as well as playing active video games.

#BeActive and stay #HealthyAtHome ! Here are some physical activities you can do at home during #COVID19 outbreak:



🤸‍Try exercise classes online

💃Dance to music

🎮Play active video games

🤾Try skipping rope

💪Do some muscle strength & balance training#coronavirus pic.twitter.com/1lt300HYhK — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 25, 2020

This advice was surprising to some because it comes just two years after WHO officially declared gaming addiction as a mental health condition.

While the photo includes a Wii remote, known for its motion-sensing games like Wii Sports and Wii Fit, there are active games that can still be played like the Switch game Ring Fit Adventure, which was released in October 2019.

If you don’t already have a copy of Ring Fit Adventure, though, good luck trying to get one. The game appears to be sold out at retailers across the country and Amazon is only showing third-party sellers with price listings over $250.

There are other active games that can be played if you don’t feel like throwing money at the price-gouged listing. The ever-popular Just Dance series can be purchased digitally for $39.99 and doesn’t require any additional accessories. The most recent release, Just Dance 2020, is available for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, and even Wii.

WHO also reminds people that the recommendation for daily activity is 30 minutes for adults and one hour for children. If you plan to play more sedentary games, the organization also said to regularly check your posture and take breaks between matches by standing up and moving around.