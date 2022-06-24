Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘TE’

Wordle makes players guess a new secret word every day in a limited number of tries. Those who fail to guess the correct answer in six attempts lose the game of the day and will have to wait until the next day for another chance to win.

Losing at Wordle means interrupting a potentially huge winning streak. Your entire game log is recorded on the website and can be shared on your social networks. This competitive and social factor is one of the great attractions of Wordle, and many players are looking to increase their winning streak to win competitions with friends and share the results on social media.

Even for the least competitive players, losing can be disappointing, especially if you’re close to finding the secret word. Having to wait until the next day is undoubtedly sad for these players. There are some tips and tricks that can help you avoid defeats. Many players also share their strategies or opening words on social media. Some even like to always start with the same word to increase their chances of getting a hit on the first try.

Wordle games aren’t always easy and you might need a little help. If you’ve gotten stuck with words that have ‘TE’ in them, here are some five-letter words with ‘TE’ in them, sorted alphabetically so you have less trouble filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.

Five-letter words with ‘TE’ to try on Wordle

abate

acted

acute

after

agate

alate

alter

anted

antes

apter

arete

artel

aster

axite

azote

baste

bated

bates

betel

biter

bites

blate

blite

boite

botel

brute

buteo

butes

butte

bytes

carte

caste

cater

cates

cetes

chute

cited

citer

cites

comte

conte

coted

cotes

crate

cuter

cutes

cutey

dated

dater

dates

deter

dites

doted

doter

dotes

eaten

eater

elate

elite

elute

emote

enate

enter

ester

evite

fated

fates

feted

fetes

flite

flute

flyte

forte

fytte

gated

gater

gates

geste

gites

glute

grate

haste

hated

hater

hates

haute

hotel

inter

irate

items

jetes

jutes

kente

kited

kiter

kites

kytes

lated

laten

later

latte

liter

lites

lotte

lutea

luted

lutes

mated

mater

mates

matey

matte

meted

meter

metes

miter

mites

monte

moste

motel

motes

motet

motey

motte

muted

muter

mutes

nates

niter

nites

noted

noter

notes

oaten

oater

octet

often

ofter

opted

orate

otter

outed

outer

ovate

oxter

paste

pated

paten

pater

pates

peter

piste

plate

prate

quate

quite

quote

rated

ratel

rater

rates

rente

retem

rites

rotes

rotte

route

sated

satem

sates

saute

scute

sente

shote

shute

sited

sites

sixte

skate

skite

slate

smite

smote

spate

spite

state

stead

steak

steal

steam

steed

steek

steel

steep

steer

stein

stela

stele

stems

steno

stent

steps

stere

stern

stets

stews

stewy

suete

suite

taste

tater

tates

teach

teaks

teals

teams

tears

teary

tease

teats

techs

techy

tecta

teddy

teels

teems

teens

teeny

teeth

teffs

teggs

tegua

tegus

teiid

teind

teins

telae

telar

telco

teles

telex

telia

telic

tells

telly

teloi

telos

tempi

tempo

temps

tempt

tench

tends

tendu

tenet

tenge

tenia

tenne

tenno

tenny

tenon

tenor

tense

tenth

tents

tenty

tepal

tepas

tepee

tepid

tepoy

terai

terce

teres

terga

terms

terne

terns

terra

terry

terse

tesla

testa

tests

testy

teths

tetra

tetri

teuch

teugh

tewed

texas

texts

titer

torte

toted

totem

toter

totes

trite

tutee

unite

urate

uteri

utter

volte

voted

voter

votes

waste

water

white

wited

wites

write

wrote

wyted

wytes

yente

zlote

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.