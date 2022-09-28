Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘S’ as second letter

Wordle is accessible for the whole family to enjoy. It can be a great tool to stimulate children’s vocabulary and keep adults’ brains sharp while casually playing games on breaks from work. Most of the time, less than ten minutes can be enough for a match that is not too difficult.

There are several possible strategies to use in Wordle and veterans have probably already picked their favorite options. One of the most common is to start with words that contain many vowels to find which ones are in the correct answer and which are not. Although the most common word to use for this strategy is “AUDIO”, players may notice better results if they start with a word like “ADIEU” as it contains the two most common vowels to be found in the correct answers: “A” and “E”.

Other strategies may prove even better, depending on how Wordle is played. Thinking about using the most common letters in the first few attempts is the right way, but this rule should extend beyond vowels. In this way, words like “SLATE”, “CRANE”, and “TRACE” are great starting options.

WordleBot, which is the official assistant of Wordle of the New York Times, points out these words as being some of the best according to their analysis involving the matches of all their daily players and the result of each one. A few games starting with one of these words will certainly make the challenges a little easier.

But, if you took several tries and only found that there is a letter ‘S’ in the second position, here are some five-letter words with ‘S’ as the second letter, sorted alphabetically so you have less trouble filtering your choices by the letters that you already eliminated.

Five-letter words with ‘S’ as second letter to try on Wordle