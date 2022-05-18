Wordle Game Help: 5-letter words with ‘OU’ as third and fouth letters

Wordle is a recently created game that went viral on the internet after being shared a lot on social media. It quickly won the hearts of many players who now play it every day at its new home, the New York Times website.

It’s a quick and simple game that can be played on both the computer and the cell phone and caters to a very wide range of audiences. Kids can have fun while they learn some new words and build their vocabulary, adults can play in breaks from work to relax with a little coffee, and young people can compete with friends to find out who is faster or more accurate at finding the word of the day. Or any other possible order of factors.

More experienced players who tend to take the Wordle more seriously usually have a very specific goal: Keeping a winning streak as high as possible. That’s not always an easy task, however. Even if your players have already learned different approach strategies such as the strategy of testing many vowels quickly or the strategy of using as many letters of the alphabet as possible, sometimes the game surprises them with a challenge that is a little more difficult than on other occasions. And in these situations, a little help is needed.

If, even with your favorite strategy you only managed to discover the secret word of the day contains ‘OU’ as the third and fourth letters, but you still haven’t figured out what comes before or even after, here are some five-letter words with ‘OU’ as the third and fourth letters. These are sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.

Five-letter words with ‘OU’ as the third and fourth letters to try on Wordle

about

afoul

aloud

amour

cloud

clour

clout

croup

drouk

flour

flout

ghoul

glout

group

grout

khoum

knout

meous

odour

pious

proud

scour

scout

shout

snout

spout

stoup

stour

stout

swoun

thous

trout

vrouw

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer, at least in most cases.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.