Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘OR’

Wordle allows you to exercise your brain and train a little vocabulary knowledge of the English language so it ends up being casual fun that is also productive.

More experienced players in the game may also find it difficult to know what to guess next due to the large number of possibilities that hints can represent in some cases.

Finding a few letters of the correct answer can sometimes be more of a hindrance than a help when the configuration found ends up fitting many different words. In these cases, players usually rely on luck to solve their challenges.

Related: Wordle Game Help: 5-letter words starting with ‘G’

To avoid resorting to luck, the best option is to use words with common letters in good positions, that way you are more likely to find a green letter faster and thus use more trials trying to discern which of the options is the correct answer. Words like “SLATE” and “CRATE” are great choices for common letter requirements in common positions.

After using your first few attempts you may have discovered only the letters ‘OR’ as belonging to the correct answer. In that case, here are some five-letter words with ‘OR’, in alphabetical order, to help with your match.

Five-letter words with ‘OR’ to try on Wordle

abhor

abord

abore

abort

acorn

actor

adore

adorn

afore

agora

algor

amort

aorta

aport

arbor

ardor

armor

awork

bevor

blore

boord

boors

borak

boral

boras

borax

borde

bords

bored

boree

borel

borer

bores

borgo

boric

borks

borms

borna

borne

boron

borts

borty

bortz

ceorl

chord

chore

color

coral

coram

corbe

corby

cords

cored

corer

cores

corey

corgi

coria

corks

corky

corms

corni

corno

corns

cornu

corny

corps

corse

corso

crore

cruor

decor

dolor

donor

doorn

doors

dorad

dorba

dorbs

doree

doric

doris

dorks

dorky

dorms

dormy

dorps

dorrs

dorsa

dorse

dorts

dorty

enorm

eorls

ephor

error

favor

fetor

fiord

fjord

floor

flora

flors

flory

fluor

foram

foray

forbs

forby

force

fordo

fords

forel

fores

forex

forge

forgo

forks

forky

forme

forms

forte

forth

forts

forty

forum

forza

forze

frore

frorn

frory

furor

gator

glory

goors

goory

goral

goras

gored

gores

gorge

goris

gorms

gormy

gorps

gorse

gorsy

honor

hoord

horah

horal

horas

horde

horis

horme

horns

horny

horse

horst

horsy

humor

ichor

inorb

ivory

ixora

joram

jorum

juror

khors

kiore

koori

korai

koras

korat

kores

korma

korun

korus

labor

livor

loord

loral

loran

lords

lordy

lorel

lores

loric

loris

lorry

major

manor

maror

mayor

mhorr

milor

minor

moors

moory

morae

moral

moras

morat

moray

morel

mores

moria

morne

morns

moron

morph

morra

morro

morse

morts

motor

mucor

nagor

nidor

noria

noris

norks

norma

norms

north

odors

oorie

orach

oracy

orals

orang

orant

orate

orbed

orbit

orcas

orcin

order

ordos

oread

orfes

organ

orgia

orgic

orgue

oribi

oriel

orixa

orles

orlon

orlop

ormer

ornis

orpin

orris

ortho

orval

orzos

payor

poori

poort

porae

poral

porch

pored

porer

pores

porge

porgy

porks

porky

porno

porns

porny

porta

ports

porty

prior

prore

psora

pudor

qorma

razor

rigor

roral

rores

roric

rorid

rorie

rorts

rorty

rotor

rumor

sapor

savor

score

scorn

senor

shore

shorl

shorn

short

skort

slorm

smoor

smore

snore

snort

sopor

soral

soras

sorbo

sorbs

sorda

sordo

sords

sored

soree

sorel

sorer

sores

sorex

sorgo

sorns

sorra

sorry

sorta

sorts

sorus

spoor

spore

sport

stoor

store

stork

storm

story

sudor

sutor

sword

swore

sworn

tabor

taxor

tenor

thorn

thoro

thorp

torah

toran

toras

torch

torcs

tores

toric

torii

toros

torot

torrs

torse

torsi

torsk

torso

torta

torte

torts

torus

trior

tumor

tutor

valor

vapor

vigor

visor

vizor

whore

whorl

whort

words

wordy

works

world

worms

wormy

worry

worse

worst

worth

worts

ybore

yores

yorks

yorps

zoril

zoris

zorro

Any word present in this list can be entered into Wordle and the game will accept it. Words with repeated letters can be very tricky to find so try to start by guessing which vowels are in the correct answer to make the process easier.

Once you know whether some letters are in the correct answer it becomes easier. Guessing more common words before uncommon words can be much more productive.