Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘OR’

Wordle allows you to exercise your brain and train a little vocabulary knowledge of the English language so it ends up being casual fun that is also productive.
More experienced players in the game may also find it difficult to know what to guess next due to the large number of possibilities that hints can represent in some cases.
Finding a few letters of the correct answer can sometimes be more of a hindrance than a help when the configuration found ends up fitting many different words. In these cases, players usually rely on luck to solve their challenges.
To avoid resorting to luck, the best option is to use words with common letters in good positions, that way you are more likely to find a green letter faster and thus use more trials trying to discern which of the options is the correct answer. Words like “SLATE” and “CRATE” are great choices for common letter requirements in common positions.
After using your first few attempts you may have discovered only the letters ‘OR’ as belonging to the correct answer. In that case, here are some five-letter words with ‘OR’, in alphabetical order, to help with your match.
Five-letter words with ‘OR’ to try on Wordle
- abhor
- abord
- abore
- abort
- acorn
- actor
- adore
- adorn
- afore
- agora
- algor
- amort
- aorta
- aport
- arbor
- ardor
- armor
- awork
- bevor
- blore
- boord
- boors
- borak
- boral
- boras
- borax
- borde
- bords
- bored
- boree
- borel
- borer
- bores
- borgo
- boric
- borks
- borms
- borna
- borne
- boron
- borts
- borty
- bortz
- ceorl
- chord
- chore
- color
- coral
- coram
- corbe
- corby
- cords
- cored
- corer
- cores
- corey
- corgi
- coria
- corks
- corky
- corms
- corni
- corno
- corns
- cornu
- corny
- corps
- corse
- corso
- crore
- cruor
- decor
- dolor
- donor
- doorn
- doors
- dorad
- dorba
- dorbs
- doree
- doric
- doris
- dorks
- dorky
- dorms
- dormy
- dorps
- dorrs
- dorsa
- dorse
- dorts
- dorty
- enorm
- eorls
- ephor
- error
- favor
- fetor
- fiord
- fjord
- floor
- flora
- flors
- flory
- fluor
- foram
- foray
- forbs
- forby
- force
- fordo
- fords
- forel
- fores
- forex
- forge
- forgo
- forks
- forky
- forme
- forms
- forte
- forth
- forts
- forty
- forum
- forza
- forze
- frore
- frorn
- frory
- furor
- gator
- glory
- goors
- goory
- goral
- goras
- gored
- gores
- gorge
- goris
- gorms
- gormy
- gorps
- gorse
- gorsy
- honor
- hoord
- horah
- horal
- horas
- horde
- horis
- horme
- horns
- horny
- horse
- horst
- horsy
- humor
- ichor
- inorb
- ivory
- ixora
- joram
- jorum
- juror
- khors
- kiore
- koori
- korai
- koras
- korat
- kores
- korma
- korun
- korus
- labor
- livor
- loord
- loral
- loran
- lords
- lordy
- lorel
- lores
- loric
- loris
- lorry
- major
- manor
- maror
- mayor
- mhorr
- milor
- minor
- moors
- moory
- morae
- moral
- moras
- morat
- moray
- morel
- mores
- moria
- morne
- morns
- moron
- morph
- morra
- morro
- morse
- morts
- motor
- mucor
- nagor
- nidor
- noria
- noris
- norks
- norma
- norms
- north
- odors
- oorie
- orach
- oracy
- orals
- orang
- orant
- orate
- orbed
- orbit
- orcas
- orcin
- order
- ordos
- oread
- orfes
- organ
- orgia
- orgic
- orgue
- oribi
- oriel
- orixa
- orles
- orlon
- orlop
- ormer
- ornis
- orpin
- orris
- ortho
- orval
- orzos
- payor
- poori
- poort
- porae
- poral
- porch
- pored
- porer
- pores
- porge
- porgy
- porks
- porky
- porno
- porns
- porny
- porta
- ports
- porty
- prior
- prore
- psora
- pudor
- qorma
- razor
- rigor
- roral
- rores
- roric
- rorid
- rorie
- rorts
- rorty
- rotor
- rumor
- sapor
- savor
- score
- scorn
- senor
- shore
- shorl
- shorn
- short
- skort
- slorm
- smoor
- smore
- snore
- snort
- sopor
- soral
- soras
- sorbo
- sorbs
- sorda
- sordo
- sords
- sored
- soree
- sorel
- sorer
- sores
- sorex
- sorgo
- sorns
- sorra
- sorry
- sorta
- sorts
- sorus
- spoor
- spore
- sport
- stoor
- store
- stork
- storm
- story
- sudor
- sutor
- sword
- swore
- sworn
- tabor
- taxor
- tenor
- thorn
- thoro
- thorp
- torah
- toran
- toras
- torch
- torcs
- tores
- toric
- torii
- toros
- torot
- torrs
- torse
- torsi
- torsk
- torso
- torta
- torte
- torts
- torus
- trior
- tumor
- tutor
- valor
- vapor
- vigor
- visor
- vizor
- whore
- whorl
- whort
- words
- wordy
- works
- world
- worms
- wormy
- worry
- worse
- worst
- worth
- worts
- ybore
- yores
- yorks
- yorps
- zoril
- zoris
- zorro
Any word present in this list can be entered into Wordle and the game will accept it. Words with repeated letters can be very tricky to find so try to start by guessing which vowels are in the correct answer to make the process easier.
Once you know whether some letters are in the correct answer it becomes easier. Guessing more common words before uncommon words can be much more productive.