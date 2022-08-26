Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘I,’ ‘O,’ and ‘R’

Most longtime Wordle players know that some days are harder than others—even if the answer itself ends up being a common word. After finding a couple of letters from the answer, you still might not feel that close to the right guess.

If that is the case for you today after finding an “I,” an “O,” and an “R” somewhere in the word, check out the list and the guide below for some ideas.

Five-letter words with ‘I,’ ‘O,’ and ‘R’ to try on Wordle

AROID

BORIC

BRIOS

BROIL

CHIRO

CHOIR

COIRS

CORGI

CORIA

CROCI

CURIO

DROID

DROIT

FIORD

GIRON

GIROS

GRIOT

GROIN

GUIRO

HOURI

ICHOR

IMPRO

INTRO

IROKO

IRONE

IRONS

IRONY

IVORY

IXORA

KORAI

LIROT

LORIS

MICRO

MINOR

MOIRA

MOIRE

NITRO

NOIRS

NORIA

NORIS

OILER

OORIE

ORBIT

ORCIN

ORGIC

ORIBI

ORIEL

ORNIS

ORPIN

ORRIS

OSIER

OURIE

PIROG

POORI

PORIN

PRIMO

PRION

PRIOR

RADIO

RATIO

REOIL

RHINO

RIGOR

RIOJA

RIOTS

ROBIN

ROILS

ROILY

RONIN

ROSHI

ROSIN

ROSTI

ROTIS

TIROS

TORIC

TORII

TORSI

TRIGO

TRIOL

TRIOS

TROIS

VIGOR

VIREO

VISOR

VIZOR

ZORIL

ZORIS

It might be hard to come up with a general plan, because “I,” “O,” and “R” are letters that can appear anywhere in the word. The first thing you should do, then, is cross out all the words that do not apply to your criteria. That includes words with letters that came out gray to you before, as well as the ones in which the “I,” “O,” and “R” appear in places where you know they can’t be. Knowing the exact placement of at least one of them can leave you with 10 to 30 words, at most, but even if all three came out yellow so far, that already cuts 30 to 40 options from the list.

Now, it is time to find the other two letters. “C,” “N,” “S,” and “T” appear in more words than the rest, though there are still plenty of options without them, while “Q” and “W” do not appear at all. You can try starting from the most frequent ones, always changing the placement of the “I,” “O,” and “R” until they come out green. Keep cross-checking your findings with the list, and narrowing it down further, so you don’t waste any future guesses. That way, you will find the answer quickly.

There is also a chance that one of the letters you’re looking for is a repetition, but it is small: there are two words with a double “I,” three with a double “O,” three with a double “R”, as well as one with a double “C,” one with a double “D,” and one with a double “N.” So, while you should keep that idea in mind, it might be best to not make it your priority.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).