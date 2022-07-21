Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘H’

Wordle is a fun and simple game to play. Just access the New York Times website either from your computer or mobile device and start guessing.
But some players may be more serious about their scores and winning streak. To try to guarantee a win every day, word lists can be very useful, especially to eliminate words with letters that are known not to be present in the correct answer.
If you’ve used your first guesses and only managed to find out that the secret word has the letter H, but you still don’t know its position, here are some five-letter words with ‘H’, sorted alphabetically.
Five-letter words with ‘H’ to try on Wordle
- aahed
- aargh
- abash
- abhor
- abmho
- abohm
- ached
- aches
- achoo
- aghas
- ahead
- ahing
- ahold
- ahull
- airth
- aitch
- aleph
- almah
- almeh
- aloha
- alpha
- altho
- amahs
- ancho
- ankhs
- aphid
- aphis
- apish
- archi
- arhat
- ashed
- ashen
- ashes
- aught
- awash
- ayahs
- azoth
- bahts
- baith
- batch
- bathe
- baths
- beach
- beech
- belch
- bench
- berth
- beths
- bhaji
- bhang
- bhoot
- bhuts
- bight
- bimah
- birch
- birth
- bitch
- blahs
- blech
- blush
- bohea
- bohos
- bokeh
- booth
- botch
- bothy
- bough
- brach
- brash
- brith
- broch
- broth
- brugh
- brush
- buhls
- buhrs
- bumph
- bunch
- burgh
- bushy
- butch
- butoh
- cache
- cahow
- caphs
- catch
- chads
- chafe
- chaff
- chain
- chair
- chais
- chalk
- champ
- chams
- chana
- chang
- chant
- chaos
- chape
- chaps
- chapt
- chard
- chare
- chark
- charm
- charr
- chars
- chart
- chary
- chase
- chasm
- chats
- chaws
- chays
- cheap
- cheat
- check
- cheek
- cheep
- cheer
- chefs
- chela
- chemo
- chems
- chert
- chess
- chest
- cheth
- chevy
- chews
- chewy
- chiao
- chias
- chica
- chick
- chico
- chics
- chide
- chief
- chiel
- child
- chile
- chili
- chill
- chimb
- chime
- chimp
- china
- chine
- ching
- chino
- chins
- chips
- chirk
- chirm
- chiro
- chirp
- chirr
- chiru
- chits
- chive
- chivy
- chock
- chocs
- choil
- choir
- choke
- choky
- choli
- chomp
- chook
- chops
- chord
- chore
- chose
- chott
- chows
- chubs
- chuck
- chufa
- chuff
- chugs
- chump
- chums
- chunk
- churl
- churn
- churr
- chuse
- chute
- chyle
- chyme
- cinch
- clach
- clash
- cloth
- coach
- cohoe
- cohog
- cohos
- conch
- cooch
- couch
- cough
- couth
- crash
- crush
- crwth
- cuish
- culch
- curch
- cushy
- cutch
- dacha
- dahls
- dashi
- dashy
- deash
- death
- depth
- deshi
- dhaks
- dhals
- dhikr
- dhobi
- dhole
- dholl
- dhoti
- dhows
- dhuti
- dight
- dishy
- ditch
- doeth
- dosha
- dough
- duchy
- dunch
- dutch
- earth
- eched
- eches
- echos
- eight
- ephah
- ephas
- ephod
- ephor
- epoch
- ether
- ethic
- ethos
- ethyl
- faith
- faugh
- fetch
- fiche
- fichu
- fifth
- fight
- filch
- filth
- finch
- firth
- fishy
- fitch
- flash
- flesh
- flush
- foehn
- fohns
- forth
- fresh
- frith
- frosh
- froth
- galah
- garth
- gatch
- gauch
- gerah
- ghast
- ghats
- ghaut
- ghazi
- ghees
- ghost
- ghoul
- ghyll
- gighe
- ginch
- girsh
- girth
- gitch
- glyph
- gnash
- goeth
- gonch
- gotch
- goths
- graph
- grith
- gulch
- gursh
- gushy
- haafs
- haars
- habit
- habus
- hacek
- hacks
- hadal
- haded
- hades
- hadji
- hadst
- haems
- haets
- hafiz
- hafts
- hahas
- haick
- haika
- haiks
- haiku
- hails
- haint
- hairs
- hairy
- hajes
- hajis
- hajji
- hakes
- hakim
- hakus
- halal
- haled
- haler
- hales
- halid
- hallo
- halls
- halma
- halms
- halon
- halos
- halts
- halva
- halve
- halwa
- hamal
- hames
- hammy
- hamza
- hance
- hands
- handy
- hangs
- hanks
- hanky
- hansa
- hanse
- hants
- hapax
- haply
- happi
- happy
- haram
- hards
- hardy
- hared
- harem
- hares
- harks
- harls
- harms
- harps
- harpy
- harry
- harsh
- harts
- hasps
- haste
- hasty
- hatch
- hated
- hater
- hates
- haugh
- haulm
- hauls
- haunt
- haute
- haven
- haver
- haves
- havoc
- hawed
- hawks
- hawse
- hayed
- hayer
- hayey
- hazan
- hazed
- hazel
- hazer
- hazes
- heads
- heady
- heals
- heaps
- heapy
- heard
- hears
- heart
- heath
- heats
- heave
- heavy
- hecks
- heder
- hedge
- hedgy
- heeds
- heels
- heeze
- hefts
- hefty
- heigh
- heils
- heirs
- heist
- helio
- helix
- hello
- hells
- helms
- helos
- helot
- helps
- helve
- hemal
- hemes
- hemic
- hemin
- hemps
- hempy
- hence
- henge
- henna
- henry
- hents
- herbs
- herby
- herds
- heres
- herls
- herma
- herms
- herns
- heron
- heros
- herry
- hertz
- hests
- heths
- heuch
- heugh
- hevea
- hewed
- hewer
- hexad
- hexed
- hexer
- hexes
- hexyl
- hicks
- hided
- hider
- hides
- highs
- hight
- hijab
- hijra
- hiked
- hiker
- hikes
- hilar
- hillo
- hills
- hilly
- hilts
- hilum
- hilus
- himbo
- hinds
- hinge
- hinky
- hinny
- hints
- hiply
- hippo
- hippy
- hired
- hiree
- hirer
- hires
- hissy
- hists
- hitch
- hived
- hives
- hoagy
- hoard
- hoars
- hoary
- hobby
- hobos
- hocks
- hocus
- hodad
- hoers
- hogan
- hoggs
- hoick
- hoise
- hoist
- hoked
- hokes
- hokey
- hokku
- hokum
- holds
- holed
- holes
- holey
- holks
- holla
- hollo
- holly
- holme
- holms
- holos
- holts
- homas
- homed
- homer
- homes
- homey
- homie
- homos
- honan
- honda
- honed
- honer
- hones
- honey
- hongi
- hongs
- honks
- honor
- hooch
- hoods
- hoody
- hooey
- hoofs
- hooka
- hooks
- hooky
- hooly
- hoops
- hoots
- hooty
- hopak
- hoped
- hoper
- hopes
- hoppy
- horah
- horal
- horas
- horde
- horks
- horns
- horse
- horst
- horsy
- hosed
- hosel
- hosen
- hoser
- hoses
- hosey
- hosta
- hosts
- hotch
- hotel
- hotly
- hotty
- hound
- houri
- hours
- house
- hovel
- hover
- howdy
- howes
- howff
- howfs
- howks
- howls
- hoyas
- hoyle
- hubby
- hucks
- huffs
- huffy
- huger
- huggy
- hulas
- hulks
- hulky
- hullo
- hulls
- human
- humic
- humid
- humor
- humph
- humps
- humpy
- humus
- hunch
- hunks
- hunky
- hunts
- hurds
- hurls
- hurly
- hurry
- hurst
- hurts
- husks
- husky
- hussy
- hutch
- huzza
- hwyls
- hydra
- hydro
- hyena
- hying
- hylas
- hymen
- hymns
- hyoid
- hyped
- hyper
- hypes
- hypha
- hypos
- hyrax
- hyson
- ichor
- ihram
- itchy
- ither
- jehad
- jehus
- jihad
- johns
- kaphs
- kasha
- kench
- ketch
- khadi
- khafs
- khaki
- khans
- khaph
- khats
- kheda
- kheth
- khets
- khoum
- kithe
- kiths
- knish
- kohls
- kophs
- kythe
- lahal
- lahar
- laich
- laigh
- laith
- lakhs
- lanch
- larch
- latch
- lathe
- lathi
- laths
- lathy
- laugh
- leach
- leash
- leech
- lehrs
- lehua
- letch
- lethe
- lichi
- licht
- light
- lithe
- litho
- loach
- loath
- loche
- lochs
- lotah
- lough
- lunch
- lurch
- lymph
- lynch
- mache
- macho
- machs
- mahoe
- mahua
- mahwa
- march
- marsh
- mashy
- match
- maths
- mechs
- mensh
- merch
- meshy
- meths
- miche
- might
- milch
- mirth
- mocha
- mochi
- mohel
- mohos
- mohur
- month
- mooch
- morph
- moths
- mothy
- mouch
- mouth
- mucho
- muhly
- mulch
- munch
- mushy
- musth
- mutch
- mynah
- myrrh
- myths
- mythy
- nacho
- natch
- neath
- neigh
- niche
- nighs
- night
- nihil
- nikah
- ninth
- nohow
- north
- notch
- nucha
- nudzh
- nymph
- oaths
- obeah
- ocher
- oches
- ochre
- ochry
- odahs
- ogham
- ohias
- ohing
- ohmic
- okehs
- oohed
- oomph
- opahs
- orach
- ortho
- other
- ought
- ouphe
- ouphs
- pacha
- parch
- pasha
- pashm
- patch
- paths
- peach
- pechs
- perch
- phage
- phase
- phial
- phish
- phizz
- phlox
- phone
- phono
- phons
- phony
- photo
- phots
- phpht
- phuts
- phyla
- phyle
- pinch
- pitch
- piths
- pithy
- plash
- plush
- poach
- pooch
- poohs
- porch
- pouch
- prahu
- pshaw
- psych
- pujah
- punch
- pushy
- qophs
- quash
- quoth
- qursh
- rajah
- ralph
- ranch
- raphe
- ratch
- rathe
- rayah
- reach
- rehab
- rehem
- retch
- rheas
- rheme
- rheum
- rhino
- rhomb
- rhumb
- rhyme
- rhyta
- right
- rishi
- roach
- roshi
- rotch
- rough
- routh
- rowth
- ruche
- rukhs
- rushy
- ruths
- sadhe
- sadhu
- sahib
- saith
- sangh
- sauch
- saugh
- schav
- schmo
- schul
- schwa
- selah
- shack
- shade
- shads
- shady
- shaft
- shags
- shahs
- shake
- shako
- shaky
- shale
- shall
- shalt
- shaly
- shame
- shams
- shank
- shape
- shard
- share
- shark
- sharn
- sharp
- shaul
- shave
- shawl
- shawm
- shawn
- shaws
- shays
- sheaf
- sheal
- shear
- sheas
- sheds
- sheen
- sheep
- sheer
- sheet
- sheik
- shelf
- shell
- shend
- shent
- sheol
- sherd
- shero
- shewn
- shews
- shied
- shiel
- shier
- shies
- shift
- shill
- shily
- shims
- shine
- shins
- shiny
- ships
- shire
- shirk
- shirr
- shirt
- shist
- shiur
- shiva
- shive
- shivs
- shlep
- shlub
- shmoe
- shoal
- shoat
- shock
- shoed
- shoer
- shoes
- shogi
- shogs
- shoji
- shojo
- shone
- shook
- shool
- shoon
- shoos
- shoot
- shops
- shore
- shorl
- shorn
- short
- shote
- shots
- shott
- shout
- shove
- shown
- shows
- showy
- shoyu
- shred
- shrew
- shris
- shrub
- shrug
- shtik
- shtum
- shuck
- shuln
- shuls
- shuns
- shunt
- shura
- shush
- shute
- shuts
- shwas
- shyer
- shyly
- sidhe
- sighs
- sight
- sinhs
- sixth
- skosh
- slash
- slosh
- sloth
- slush
- smash
- smith
- smush
- snash
- snath
- sooth
- sophs
- sophy
- soths
- sough
- south
- spahi
- staph
- stash
- stich
- subah
- sughs
- sukhs
- surah
- sushi
- swash
- swath
- swish
- swith
- sylph
- synch
- synth
- tache
- tachs
- tahrs
- teach
- techs
- techy
- teeth
- tench
- tenth
- teths
- teuch
- teugh
- thack
- thali
- thane
- thank
- tharm
- thaws
- thebe
- theca
- theft
- thegn
- thein
- their
- theme
- thens
- there
- therm
- these
- thesp
- theta
- thews
- thewy
- thick
- thief
- thigh
- thill
- thine
- thing
- think
- thins
- thiol
- third
- thirl
- thole
- thong
- thorn
- thoro
- thorp
- those
- thous
- thraw
- three
- threw
- thrip
- throb
- throe
- throw
- thrum
- thuds
- thugs
- thuja
- thumb
- thump
- thunk
- thurl
- thuya
- thyme
- thymi
- thymy
- tight
- tilth
- titch
- tithe
- tooth
- tophe
- tophi
- tophs
- torah
- torch
- touch
- tough
- trash
- troth
- truth
- tushy
- tythe
- uhlan
- ummah
- umphs
- unhat
- unhip
- usher
- vetch
- vichy
- vouch
- vughs
- wahoo
- washy
- watch
- waugh
- wecht
- weigh
- welch
- welsh
- wench
- whack
- whale
- whamo
- whams
- whang
- whaps
- wharf
- whats
- whaup
- wheal
- wheat
- wheel
- wheen
- wheep
- whelk
- whelm
- whelp
- whens
- where
- whets
- whews
- wheys
- which
- whids
- whiff
- whigs
- while
- whims
- whine
- whins
- whiny
- whips
- whipt
- whirl
- whirr
- whirs
- whish
- whisk
- whist
- white
- whits
- whity
- whizz
- whole
- whomp
- whoof
- whoop
- whops
- whore
- whorl
- whort
- whose
- whoso
- whups
- whyda
- width
- wight
- winch
- wisha
- witch
- withe
- withy
- woosh
- worth
- wrath
- wroth
- wushu
- yacht
- yahoo
- yeahs
- yecch
- yechs
- yechy
- yeesh
- yirth
- yodhs
- yoghs
- youth
- yucch
- zilch
All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.
These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.