Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘H’

Wordle is a fun and simple game to play. Just access the New York Times website either from your computer or mobile device and start guessing.

But some players may be more serious about their scores and winning streak. To try to guarantee a win every day, word lists can be very useful, especially to eliminate words with letters that are known not to be present in the correct answer.

If you’ve used your first guesses and only managed to find out that the secret word has the letter H, but you still don’t know its position, here are some five-letter words with ‘H’, sorted alphabetically.

Five-letter words with ‘H’ to try on Wordle

aahed

aargh

abash

abhor

abmho

abohm

ached

aches

achoo

aghas

ahead

ahing

ahold

ahull

airth

aitch

aleph

almah

almeh

aloha

alpha

altho

amahs

ancho

ankhs

aphid

aphis

apish

archi

arhat

ashed

ashen

ashes

aught

awash

ayahs

azoth

bahts

baith

batch

bathe

baths

beach

beech

belch

bench

berth

beths

bhaji

bhang

bhoot

bhuts

bight

bimah

birch

birth

bitch

blahs

blech

blush

bohea

bohos

bokeh

booth

botch

bothy

bough

brach

brash

brith

broch

broth

brugh

brush

buhls

buhrs

bumph

bunch

burgh

bushy

butch

butoh

cache

cahow

caphs

catch

chads

chafe

chaff

chain

chair

chais

chalk

champ

chams

chana

chang

chant

chaos

chape

chaps

chapt

chard

chare

chark

charm

charr

chars

chart

chary

chase

chasm

chats

chaws

chays

cheap

cheat

check

cheek

cheep

cheer

chefs

chela

chemo

chems

chert

chess

chest

cheth

chevy

chews

chewy

chiao

chias

chica

chick

chico

chics

chide

chief

chiel

child

chile

chili

chill

chimb

chime

chimp

china

chine

ching

chino

chins

chips

chirk

chirm

chiro

chirp

chirr

chiru

chits

chive

chivy

chock

chocs

choil

choir

choke

choky

choli

chomp

chook

chops

chord

chore

chose

chott

chows

chubs

chuck

chufa

chuff

chugs

chump

chums

chunk

churl

churn

churr

chuse

chute

chyle

chyme

cinch

clach

clash

cloth

coach

cohoe

cohog

cohos

conch

cooch

couch

cough

couth

crash

crush

crwth

cuish

culch

curch

cushy

cutch

dacha

dahls

dashi

dashy

deash

death

depth

deshi

dhaks

dhals

dhikr

dhobi

dhole

dholl

dhoti

dhows

dhuti

dight

dishy

ditch

doeth

dosha

dough

duchy

dunch

dutch

earth

eched

eches

echos

eight

ephah

ephas

ephod

ephor

epoch

ether

ethic

ethos

ethyl

faith

faugh

fetch

fiche

fichu

fifth

fight

filch

filth

finch

firth

fishy

fitch

flash

flesh

flush

foehn

fohns

forth

fresh

frith

frosh

froth

galah

garth

gatch

gauch

gerah

ghast

ghats

ghaut

ghazi

ghees

ghost

ghoul

ghyll

gighe

ginch

girsh

girth

gitch

glyph

gnash

goeth

gonch

gotch

goths

graph

grith

gulch

gursh

gushy

haafs

haars

habit

habus

hacek

hacks

hadal

haded

hades

hadji

hadst

haems

haets

hafiz

hafts

hahas

haick

haika

haiks

haiku

hails

haint

hairs

hairy

hajes

hajis

hajji

hakes

hakim

hakus

halal

haled

haler

hales

halid

hallo

halls

halma

halms

halon

halos

halts

halva

halve

halwa

hamal

hames

hammy

hamza

hance

hands

handy

hangs

hanks

hanky

hansa

hanse

hants

hapax

haply

happi

happy

haram

hards

hardy

hared

harem

hares

harks

harls

harms

harps

harpy

harry

harsh

harts

hasps

haste

hasty

hatch

hated

hater

hates

haugh

haulm

hauls

haunt

haute

haven

haver

haves

havoc

hawed

hawks

hawse

hayed

hayer

hayey

hazan

hazed

hazel

hazer

hazes

heads

heady

heals

heaps

heapy

heard

hears

heart

heath

heats

heave

heavy

hecks

heder

hedge

hedgy

heeds

heels

heeze

hefts

hefty

heigh

heils

heirs

heist

helio

helix

hello

hells

helms

helos

helot

helps

helve

hemal

hemes

hemic

hemin

hemps

hempy

hence

henge

henna

henry

hents

herbs

herby

herds

heres

herls

herma

herms

herns

heron

heros

herry

hertz

hests

heths

heuch

heugh

hevea

hewed

hewer

hexad

hexed

hexer

hexes

hexyl

hicks

hided

hider

hides

highs

hight

hijab

hijra

hiked

hiker

hikes

hilar

hillo

hills

hilly

hilts

hilum

hilus

himbo

hinds

hinge

hinky

hinny

hints

hiply

hippo

hippy

hired

hiree

hirer

hires

hissy

hists

hitch

hived

hives

hoagy

hoard

hoars

hoary

hobby

hobos

hocks

hocus

hodad

hoers

hogan

hoggs

hoick

hoise

hoist

hoked

hokes

hokey

hokku

hokum

holds

holed

holes

holey

holks

holla

hollo

holly

holme

holms

holos

holts

homas

homed

homer

homes

homey

homie

homos

honan

honda

honed

honer

hones

honey

hongi

hongs

honks

honor

hooch

hoods

hoody

hooey

hoofs

hooka

hooks

hooky

hooly

hoops

hoots

hooty

hopak

hoped

hoper

hopes

hoppy

horah

horal

horas

horde

horks

horns

horse

horst

horsy

hosed

hosel

hosen

hoser

hoses

hosey

hosta

hosts

hotch

hotel

hotly

hotty

hound

houri

hours

house

hovel

hover

howdy

howes

howff

howfs

howks

howls

hoyas

hoyle

hubby

hucks

huffs

huffy

huger

huggy

hulas

hulks

hulky

hullo

hulls

human

humic

humid

humor

humph

humps

humpy

humus

hunch

hunks

hunky

hunts

hurds

hurls

hurly

hurry

hurst

hurts

husks

husky

hussy

hutch

huzza

hwyls

hydra

hydro

hyena

hying

hylas

hymen

hymns

hyoid

hyped

hyper

hypes

hypha

hypos

hyrax

hyson

ichor

ihram

itchy

ither

jehad

jehus

jihad

johns

kaphs

kasha

kench

ketch

khadi

khafs

khaki

khans

khaph

khats

kheda

kheth

khets

khoum

kithe

kiths

knish

kohls

kophs

kythe

lahal

lahar

laich

laigh

laith

lakhs

lanch

larch

latch

lathe

lathi

laths

lathy

laugh

leach

leash

leech

lehrs

lehua

letch

lethe

lichi

licht

light

lithe

litho

loach

loath

loche

lochs

lotah

lough

lunch

lurch

lymph

lynch

mache

macho

machs

mahoe

mahua

mahwa

march

marsh

mashy

match

maths

mechs

mensh

merch

meshy

meths

miche

might

milch

mirth

mocha

mochi

mohel

mohos

mohur

month

mooch

morph

moths

mothy

mouch

mouth

mucho

muhly

mulch

munch

mushy

musth

mutch

mynah

myrrh

myths

mythy

nacho

natch

neath

neigh

niche

nighs

night

nihil

nikah

ninth

nohow

north

notch

nucha

nudzh

nymph

oaths

obeah

ocher

oches

ochre

ochry

odahs

ogham

ohias

ohing

ohmic

okehs

oohed

oomph

opahs

orach

ortho

other

ought

ouphe

ouphs

pacha

parch

pasha

pashm

patch

paths

peach

pechs

perch

phage

phase

phial

phish

phizz

phlox

phone

phono

phons

phony

photo

phots

phpht

phuts

phyla

phyle

pinch

pitch

piths

pithy

plash

plush

poach

pooch

poohs

porch

pouch

prahu

pshaw

psych

pujah

punch

pushy

qophs

quash

quoth

qursh

rajah

ralph

ranch

raphe

ratch

rathe

rayah

reach

rehab

rehem

retch

rheas

rheme

rheum

rhino

rhomb

rhumb

rhyme

rhyta

right

rishi

roach

roshi

rotch

rough

routh

rowth

ruche

rukhs

rushy

ruths

sadhe

sadhu

sahib

saith

sangh

sauch

saugh

schav

schmo

schul

schwa

selah

shack

shade

shads

shady

shaft

shags

shahs

shake

shako

shaky

shale

shall

shalt

shaly

shame

shams

shank

shape

shard

share

shark

sharn

sharp

shaul

shave

shawl

shawm

shawn

shaws

shays

sheaf

sheal

shear

sheas

sheds

sheen

sheep

sheer

sheet

sheik

shelf

shell

shend

shent

sheol

sherd

shero

shewn

shews

shied

shiel

shier

shies

shift

shill

shily

shims

shine

shins

shiny

ships

shire

shirk

shirr

shirt

shist

shiur

shiva

shive

shivs

shlep

shlub

shmoe

shoal

shoat

shock

shoed

shoer

shoes

shogi

shogs

shoji

shojo

shone

shook

shool

shoon

shoos

shoot

shops

shore

shorl

shorn

short

shote

shots

shott

shout

shove

shown

shows

showy

shoyu

shred

shrew

shris

shrub

shrug

shtik

shtum

shuck

shuln

shuls

shuns

shunt

shura

shush

shute

shuts

shwas

shyer

shyly

sidhe

sighs

sight

sinhs

sixth

skosh

slash

slosh

sloth

slush

smash

smith

smush

snash

snath

sooth

sophs

sophy

soths

sough

south

spahi

staph

stash

stich

subah

sughs

sukhs

surah

sushi

swash

swath

swish

swith

sylph

synch

synth

tache

tachs

tahrs

teach

techs

techy

teeth

tench

tenth

teths

teuch

teugh

thack

thali

thane

thank

tharm

thaws

thebe

theca

theft

thegn

thein

their

theme

thens

there

therm

these

thesp

theta

thews

thewy

thick

thief

thigh

thill

thine

thing

think

thins

thiol

third

thirl

thole

thong

thorn

thoro

thorp

those

thous

thraw

three

threw

thrip

throb

throe

throw

thrum

thuds

thugs

thuja

thumb

thump

thunk

thurl

thuya

thyme

thymi

thymy

tight

tilth

titch

tithe

tooth

tophe

tophi

tophs

torah

torch

touch

tough

trash

troth

truth

tushy

tythe

uhlan

ummah

umphs

unhat

unhip

usher

vetch

vichy

vouch

vughs

wahoo

washy

watch

waugh

wecht

weigh

welch

welsh

wench

whack

whale

whamo

whams

whang

whaps

wharf

whats

whaup

wheal

wheat

wheel

wheen

wheep

whelk

whelm

whelp

whens

where

whets

whews

wheys

which

whids

whiff

whigs

while

whims

whine

whins

whiny

whips

whipt

whirl

whirr

whirs

whish

whisk

whist

white

whits

whity

whizz

whole

whomp

whoof

whoop

whops

whore

whorl

whort

whose

whoso

whups

whyda

width

wight

winch

wisha

witch

withe

withy

woosh

worth

wrath

wroth

wushu

yacht

yahoo

yeahs

yecch

yechs

yechy

yeesh

yirth

yodhs

yoghs

youth

yucch

zilch

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.