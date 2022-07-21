Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘H’

A list to help with your daily game.

Wordle is a fun and simple game to play. Just access the New York Times website either from your computer or mobile device and start guessing.

But some players may be more serious about their scores and winning streak. To try to guarantee a win every day, word lists can be very useful, especially to eliminate words with letters that are known not to be present in the correct answer.

If you’ve used your first guesses and only managed to find out that the secret word has the letter H, but you still don’t know its position, here are some five-letter words with ‘H’, sorted alphabetically.

Five-letter words with ‘H’ to try on Wordle

  • aahed
  • aargh
  • abash
  • abhor
  • abmho
  • abohm
  • ached
  • aches
  • achoo
  • aghas
  • ahead
  • ahing
  • ahold
  • ahull
  • airth
  • aitch
  • aleph
  • almah
  • almeh
  • aloha
  • alpha
  • altho
  • amahs
  • ancho
  • ankhs
  • aphid
  • aphis
  • apish
  • archi
  • arhat
  • ashed
  • ashen
  • ashes
  • aught
  • awash
  • ayahs
  • azoth
  • bahts
  • baith
  • batch
  • bathe
  • baths
  • beach
  • beech
  • belch
  • bench
  • berth
  • beths
  • bhaji
  • bhang
  • bhoot
  • bhuts
  • bight
  • bimah
  • birch
  • birth
  • bitch
  • blahs
  • blech
  • blush
  • bohea
  • bohos
  • bokeh
  • booth
  • botch
  • bothy
  • bough
  • brach
  • brash
  • brith
  • broch
  • broth
  • brugh
  • brush
  • buhls
  • buhrs
  • bumph
  • bunch
  • burgh
  • bushy
  • butch
  • butoh
  • cache
  • cahow
  • caphs
  • catch
  • chads
  • chafe
  • chaff
  • chain
  • chair
  • chais
  • chalk
  • champ
  • chams
  • chana
  • chang
  • chant
  • chaos
  • chape
  • chaps
  • chapt
  • chard
  • chare
  • chark
  • charm
  • charr
  • chars
  • chart
  • chary
  • chase
  • chasm
  • chats
  • chaws
  • chays
  • cheap
  • cheat
  • check
  • cheek
  • cheep
  • cheer
  • chefs
  • chela
  • chemo
  • chems
  • chert
  • chess
  • chest
  • cheth
  • chevy
  • chews
  • chewy
  • chiao
  • chias
  • chica
  • chick
  • chico
  • chics
  • chide
  • chief
  • chiel
  • child
  • chile
  • chili
  • chill
  • chimb
  • chime
  • chimp
  • china
  • chine
  • ching
  • chino
  • chins
  • chips
  • chirk
  • chirm
  • chiro
  • chirp
  • chirr
  • chiru
  • chits
  • chive
  • chivy
  • chock
  • chocs
  • choil
  • choir
  • choke
  • choky
  • choli
  • chomp
  • chook
  • chops
  • chord
  • chore
  • chose
  • chott
  • chows
  • chubs
  • chuck
  • chufa
  • chuff
  • chugs
  • chump
  • chums
  • chunk
  • churl
  • churn
  • churr
  • chuse
  • chute
  • chyle
  • chyme
  • cinch
  • clach
  • clash
  • cloth
  • coach
  • cohoe
  • cohog
  • cohos
  • conch
  • cooch
  • couch
  • cough
  • couth
  • crash
  • crush
  • crwth
  • cuish
  • culch
  • curch
  • cushy
  • cutch
  • dacha
  • dahls
  • dashi
  • dashy
  • deash
  • death
  • depth
  • deshi
  • dhaks
  • dhals
  • dhikr
  • dhobi
  • dhole
  • dholl
  • dhoti
  • dhows
  • dhuti
  • dight
  • dishy
  • ditch
  • doeth
  • dosha
  • dough
  • duchy
  • dunch
  • dutch
  • earth
  • eched
  • eches
  • echos
  • eight
  • ephah
  • ephas
  • ephod
  • ephor
  • epoch
  • ether
  • ethic
  • ethos
  • ethyl
  • faith
  • faugh
  • fetch
  • fiche
  • fichu
  • fifth
  • fight
  • filch
  • filth
  • finch
  • firth
  • fishy
  • fitch
  • flash
  • flesh
  • flush
  • foehn
  • fohns
  • forth
  • fresh
  • frith
  • frosh
  • froth
  • galah
  • garth
  • gatch
  • gauch
  • gerah
  • ghast
  • ghats
  • ghaut
  • ghazi
  • ghees
  • ghost
  • ghoul
  • ghyll
  • gighe
  • ginch
  • girsh
  • girth
  • gitch
  • glyph
  • gnash
  • goeth
  • gonch
  • gotch
  • goths
  • graph
  • grith
  • gulch
  • gursh
  • gushy
  • haafs
  • haars
  • habit
  • habus
  • hacek
  • hacks
  • hadal
  • haded
  • hades
  • hadji
  • hadst
  • haems
  • haets
  • hafiz
  • hafts
  • hahas
  • haick
  • haika
  • haiks
  • haiku
  • hails
  • haint
  • hairs
  • hairy
  • hajes
  • hajis
  • hajji
  • hakes
  • hakim
  • hakus
  • halal
  • haled
  • haler
  • hales
  • halid
  • hallo
  • halls
  • halma
  • halms
  • halon
  • halos
  • halts
  • halva
  • halve
  • halwa
  • hamal
  • hames
  • hammy
  • hamza
  • hance
  • hands
  • handy
  • hangs
  • hanks
  • hanky
  • hansa
  • hanse
  • hants
  • hapax
  • haply
  • happi
  • happy
  • haram
  • hards
  • hardy
  • hared
  • harem
  • hares
  • harks
  • harls
  • harms
  • harps
  • harpy
  • harry
  • harsh
  • harts
  • hasps
  • haste
  • hasty
  • hatch
  • hated
  • hater
  • hates
  • haugh
  • haulm
  • hauls
  • haunt
  • haute
  • haven
  • haver
  • haves
  • havoc
  • hawed
  • hawks
  • hawse
  • hayed
  • hayer
  • hayey
  • hazan
  • hazed
  • hazel
  • hazer
  • hazes
  • heads
  • heady
  • heals
  • heaps
  • heapy
  • heard
  • hears
  • heart
  • heath
  • heats
  • heave
  • heavy
  • hecks
  • heder
  • hedge
  • hedgy
  • heeds
  • heels
  • heeze
  • hefts
  • hefty
  • heigh
  • heils
  • heirs
  • heist
  • helio
  • helix
  • hello
  • hells
  • helms
  • helos
  • helot
  • helps
  • helve
  • hemal
  • hemes
  • hemic
  • hemin
  • hemps
  • hempy
  • hence
  • henge
  • henna
  • henry
  • hents
  • herbs
  • herby
  • herds
  • heres
  • herls
  • herma
  • herms
  • herns
  • heron
  • heros
  • herry
  • hertz
  • hests
  • heths
  • heuch
  • heugh
  • hevea
  • hewed
  • hewer
  • hexad
  • hexed
  • hexer
  • hexes
  • hexyl
  • hicks
  • hided
  • hider
  • hides
  • highs
  • hight
  • hijab
  • hijra
  • hiked
  • hiker
  • hikes
  • hilar
  • hillo
  • hills
  • hilly
  • hilts
  • hilum
  • hilus
  • himbo
  • hinds
  • hinge
  • hinky
  • hinny
  • hints
  • hiply
  • hippo
  • hippy
  • hired
  • hiree
  • hirer
  • hires
  • hissy
  • hists
  • hitch
  • hived
  • hives
  • hoagy
  • hoard
  • hoars
  • hoary
  • hobby
  • hobos
  • hocks
  • hocus
  • hodad
  • hoers
  • hogan
  • hoggs
  • hoick
  • hoise
  • hoist
  • hoked
  • hokes
  • hokey
  • hokku
  • hokum
  • holds
  • holed
  • holes
  • holey
  • holks
  • holla
  • hollo
  • holly
  • holme
  • holms
  • holos
  • holts
  • homas
  • homed
  • homer
  • homes
  • homey
  • homie
  • homos
  • honan
  • honda
  • honed
  • honer
  • hones
  • honey
  • hongi
  • hongs
  • honks
  • honor
  • hooch
  • hoods
  • hoody
  • hooey
  • hoofs
  • hooka
  • hooks
  • hooky
  • hooly
  • hoops
  • hoots
  • hooty
  • hopak
  • hoped
  • hoper
  • hopes
  • hoppy
  • horah
  • horal
  • horas
  • horde
  • horks
  • horns
  • horse
  • horst
  • horsy
  • hosed
  • hosel
  • hosen
  • hoser
  • hoses
  • hosey
  • hosta
  • hosts
  • hotch
  • hotel
  • hotly
  • hotty
  • hound
  • houri
  • hours
  • house
  • hovel
  • hover
  • howdy
  • howes
  • howff
  • howfs
  • howks
  • howls
  • hoyas
  • hoyle
  • hubby
  • hucks
  • huffs
  • huffy
  • huger
  • huggy
  • hulas
  • hulks
  • hulky
  • hullo
  • hulls
  • human
  • humic
  • humid
  • humor
  • humph
  • humps
  • humpy
  • humus
  • hunch
  • hunks
  • hunky
  • hunts
  • hurds
  • hurls
  • hurly
  • hurry
  • hurst
  • hurts
  • husks
  • husky
  • hussy
  • hutch
  • huzza
  • hwyls
  • hydra
  • hydro
  • hyena
  • hying
  • hylas
  • hymen
  • hymns
  • hyoid
  • hyped
  • hyper
  • hypes
  • hypha
  • hypos
  • hyrax
  • hyson
  • ichor
  • ihram
  • itchy
  • ither
  • jehad
  • jehus
  • jihad
  • johns
  • kaphs
  • kasha
  • kench
  • ketch
  • khadi
  • khafs
  • khaki
  • khans
  • khaph
  • khats
  • kheda
  • kheth
  • khets
  • khoum
  • kithe
  • kiths
  • knish
  • kohls
  • kophs
  • kythe
  • lahal
  • lahar
  • laich
  • laigh
  • laith
  • lakhs
  • lanch
  • larch
  • latch
  • lathe
  • lathi
  • laths
  • lathy
  • laugh
  • leach
  • leash
  • leech
  • lehrs
  • lehua
  • letch
  • lethe
  • lichi
  • licht
  • light
  • lithe
  • litho
  • loach
  • loath
  • loche
  • lochs
  • lotah
  • lough
  • lunch
  • lurch
  • lymph
  • lynch
  • mache
  • macho
  • machs
  • mahoe
  • mahua
  • mahwa
  • march
  • marsh
  • mashy
  • match
  • maths
  • mechs
  • mensh
  • merch
  • meshy
  • meths
  • miche
  • might
  • milch
  • mirth
  • mocha
  • mochi
  • mohel
  • mohos
  • mohur
  • month
  • mooch
  • morph
  • moths
  • mothy
  • mouch
  • mouth
  • mucho
  • muhly
  • mulch
  • munch
  • mushy
  • musth
  • mutch
  • mynah
  • myrrh
  • myths
  • mythy
  • nacho
  • natch
  • neath
  • neigh
  • niche
  • nighs
  • night
  • nihil
  • nikah
  • ninth
  • nohow
  • north
  • notch
  • nucha
  • nudzh
  • nymph
  • oaths
  • obeah
  • ocher
  • oches
  • ochre
  • ochry
  • odahs
  • ogham
  • ohias
  • ohing
  • ohmic
  • okehs
  • oohed
  • oomph
  • opahs
  • orach
  • ortho
  • other
  • ought
  • ouphe
  • ouphs
  • pacha
  • parch
  • pasha
  • pashm
  • patch
  • paths
  • peach
  • pechs
  • perch
  • phage
  • phase
  • phial
  • phish
  • phizz
  • phlox
  • phone
  • phono
  • phons
  • phony
  • photo
  • phots
  • phpht
  • phuts
  • phyla
  • phyle
  • pinch
  • pitch
  • piths
  • pithy
  • plash
  • plush
  • poach
  • pooch
  • poohs
  • porch
  • pouch
  • prahu
  • pshaw
  • psych
  • pujah
  • punch
  • pushy
  • qophs
  • quash
  • quoth
  • qursh
  • rajah
  • ralph
  • ranch
  • raphe
  • ratch
  • rathe
  • rayah
  • reach
  • rehab
  • rehem
  • retch
  • rheas
  • rheme
  • rheum
  • rhino
  • rhomb
  • rhumb
  • rhyme
  • rhyta
  • right
  • rishi
  • roach
  • roshi
  • rotch
  • rough
  • routh
  • rowth
  • ruche
  • rukhs
  • rushy
  • ruths
  • sadhe
  • sadhu
  • sahib
  • saith
  • sangh
  • sauch
  • saugh
  • schav
  • schmo
  • schul
  • schwa
  • selah
  • shack
  • shade
  • shads
  • shady
  • shaft
  • shags
  • shahs
  • shake
  • shako
  • shaky
  • shale
  • shall
  • shalt
  • shaly
  • shame
  • shams
  • shank
  • shape
  • shard
  • share
  • shark
  • sharn
  • sharp
  • shaul
  • shave
  • shawl
  • shawm
  • shawn
  • shaws
  • shays
  • sheaf
  • sheal
  • shear
  • sheas
  • sheds
  • sheen
  • sheep
  • sheer
  • sheet
  • sheik
  • shelf
  • shell
  • shend
  • shent
  • sheol
  • sherd
  • shero
  • shewn
  • shews
  • shied
  • shiel
  • shier
  • shies
  • shift
  • shill
  • shily
  • shims
  • shine
  • shins
  • shiny
  • ships
  • shire
  • shirk
  • shirr
  • shirt
  • shist
  • shiur
  • shiva
  • shive
  • shivs
  • shlep
  • shlub
  • shmoe
  • shoal
  • shoat
  • shock
  • shoed
  • shoer
  • shoes
  • shogi
  • shogs
  • shoji
  • shojo
  • shone
  • shook
  • shool
  • shoon
  • shoos
  • shoot
  • shops
  • shore
  • shorl
  • shorn
  • short
  • shote
  • shots
  • shott
  • shout
  • shove
  • shown
  • shows
  • showy
  • shoyu
  • shred
  • shrew
  • shris
  • shrub
  • shrug
  • shtik
  • shtum
  • shuck
  • shuln
  • shuls
  • shuns
  • shunt
  • shura
  • shush
  • shute
  • shuts
  • shwas
  • shyer
  • shyly
  • sidhe
  • sighs
  • sight
  • sinhs
  • sixth
  • skosh
  • slash
  • slosh
  • sloth
  • slush
  • smash
  • smith
  • smush
  • snash
  • snath
  • sooth
  • sophs
  • sophy
  • soths
  • sough
  • south
  • spahi
  • staph
  • stash
  • stich
  • subah
  • sughs
  • sukhs
  • surah
  • sushi
  • swash
  • swath
  • swish
  • swith
  • sylph
  • synch
  • synth
  • tache
  • tachs
  • tahrs
  • teach
  • techs
  • techy
  • teeth
  • tench
  • tenth
  • teths
  • teuch
  • teugh
  • thack
  • thali
  • thane
  • thank
  • tharm
  • thaws
  • thebe
  • theca
  • theft
  • thegn
  • thein
  • their
  • theme
  • thens
  • there
  • therm
  • these
  • thesp
  • theta
  • thews
  • thewy
  • thick
  • thief
  • thigh
  • thill
  • thine
  • thing
  • think
  • thins
  • thiol
  • third
  • thirl
  • thole
  • thong
  • thorn
  • thoro
  • thorp
  • those
  • thous
  • thraw
  • three
  • threw
  • thrip
  • throb
  • throe
  • throw
  • thrum
  • thuds
  • thugs
  • thuja
  • thumb
  • thump
  • thunk
  • thurl
  • thuya
  • thyme
  • thymi
  • thymy
  • tight
  • tilth
  • titch
  • tithe
  • tooth
  • tophe
  • tophi
  • tophs
  • torah
  • torch
  • touch
  • tough
  • trash
  • troth
  • truth
  • tushy
  • tythe
  • uhlan
  • ummah
  • umphs
  • unhat
  • unhip
  • usher
  • vetch
  • vichy
  • vouch
  • vughs
  • wahoo
  • washy
  • watch
  • waugh
  • wecht
  • weigh
  • welch
  • welsh
  • wench
  • whack
  • whale
  • whamo
  • whams
  • whang
  • whaps
  • wharf
  • whats
  • whaup
  • wheal
  • wheat
  • wheel
  • wheen
  • wheep
  • whelk
  • whelm
  • whelp
  • whens
  • where
  • whets
  • whews
  • wheys
  • which
  • whids
  • whiff
  • whigs
  • while
  • whims
  • whine
  • whins
  • whiny
  • whips
  • whipt
  • whirl
  • whirr
  • whirs
  • whish
  • whisk
  • whist
  • white
  • whits
  • whity
  • whizz
  • whole
  • whomp
  • whoof
  • whoop
  • whops
  • whore
  • whorl
  • whort
  • whose
  • whoso
  • whups
  • whyda
  • width
  • wight
  • winch
  • wisha
  • witch
  • withe
  • withy
  • woosh
  • worth
  • wrath
  • wroth
  • wushu
  • yacht
  • yahoo
  • yeahs
  • yecch
  • yechs
  • yechy
  • yeesh
  • yirth
  • yodhs
  • yoghs
  • youth
  • yucch
  • zilch

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.