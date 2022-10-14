Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘F’ and ‘O’

Wordle has players who every day try to guess the new secret word that was selected before their six guesses run out.

The hints appear only after the guessing begins. The letters of the words that were tried appear in different colors to indicate if they are present in the correct answer and if they are in the correct position.

Because of these rules, the first word to be guessed is the most flexible and at the same time one of the most important. A good opening word can make the game a lot easier, but it can also happen that a bad word makes it difficult.

When looking for good first-word options, the best ones are sure to be those that involve common letters. For example “CRANE”, “SLATE”, “TRACE”, “SLANT”. Try starting some games with these words and notice the difference.

Related: Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘OO’

If you’re having trouble guessing words after discovering the correct answer has the letters “F” and “O”, here’s a list of five-letter words with those letters.

Five-letter words with ‘F’ and ‘O’ to try on Wordle