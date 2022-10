Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘E’ and ‘K’

Wordle has thousands of players who go to the New York Times website every day to try to find out what the secret word is. This large flow of people allows the site to acquire a lot of information about how to play Wordle and they make much of this available to subscriber players.

Wordle’s assistant from the New York Times is called WordleBot and it’s through it that subscribing players can receive an in-depth analysis of their attempts that day. It is also possible to know which words were most used in each of the six attempts among all players.

Undoubtedly, one of the most exciting features is ranking words as the first attempt. A score from zero to 100 is given for each word and WordleBot shows which ones score the best for players who want to change their first attempts a little bit.

How WordleBot performs this point assignment is unclear, but with the volume of data it’s not surprising that these are really useful words.

If you want to know what some of the highest-ranking words on WordleBot are, they are as follows:

CRANE

SLATE

TRACE

SLANT

CRATE

CARTE

But if you still haven’t solved today’s Wordle and need help after discovering the presence of the letters “E” and “K”, we have a list of five-letter words that can help you find the right answer with the information you already found out.

Five-letter words with ‘E’ and ‘K’ to try on Wordle