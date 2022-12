Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘E’ and ending in ‘R’

Wordle has always been very successful with its simple rules and accessibility of being able to play on both desktop and mobile devices.

Whenever a new word is chosen to be the correct answer of the day, thousands of players start guessing words until they reach the secret word, even if sometimes help is needed.

The first word to be guessed can change the course of the game according to which hints the player will find in it. If there is no green or yellow letter, it is possible the player will not be able to finish the game before the fourth attempt.

The best way to keep a constant winning streak is to use words with different and common letters, that way. Even if those letters are not present in the correct answer, it means there are fewer options available that could be the correct answer.

If you’ve used your first few tries and only found the answer ends with the letter “R” and has “E” in some position, here’s a list of five-letter words that might help you out, arranged in alphabetical order.

Five-letter words with ‘E’ and ending in ‘R’ to try on Wordle