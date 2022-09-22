Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘A’ and starting with ‘R’

While the idea of having a strategy for Wordle might seem strange for newcomers, most longtime players have their favorites. Because there are no clues to start, strategies usually come in the shape of a specific word, or a set of words, that each player finds more useful to begin with. Some prefer to start by finding the vowels, while others prioritize the most common consonants instead, and others try to cover the most ground within the first three guesses.

Whatever strategy works for you is the one you should choose. But that doesn’t mean they work the same every day—there are almost 30 letters in the alphabet, after all, and each guess only covers five of them. It is pretty common to feel stuck after a couple of guesses, even if you found one or two letters from the answer. But the game is far from over.

If the letters you found so far are an “R” at the start and an “A” somewhere else in the word, check out the list and guide below for some ideas of what to do next.

Five-letter words with ‘A’ and starting with ‘R’ to try on Wordle

RABAT

RABBI

RABIC

RABID

RABIS

RACED

RACER

RACES

RACHE

RACKS

RACON

RADAR

RADGE

RADII

RADIO

RADIX

RADON

RAFFS

RAFTS

RAGAS

RAGDE

RAGED

RAGEE

RAGER

RAGES

RAGGA

RAGGS

RAGGY

RAGIS

RAGUS

RAHED

RAHUI

RAIAS

RAIDS

RAIKS

RAILE

RAILS

RAINE

RAINS

RAINY

RAIRD

RAISE

RAITA

RAITS

RAJAH

RAJAS

RAJES

RAKED

RAKEE

RAKER

RAKES

RAKIA

RAKIS

RAKUS

RALES

RALLY

RALPH

RAMAL

RAMEE

RAMEN

RAMET

RAMIE

RAMIN

RAMIS

RAMMY

RAMPS

RAMUS

RANAS

RANCE

RANCH

RANDS

RANDY

RANEE

RANGA

RANGE

RANGI

RANGS

RANGY

RANID

RANIS

RANKE

RANKS

RANTS

RAPED

RAPER

RAPES

RAPHE

RAPID

RAPPE

RARED

RAREE

RARER

RARES

RARKS

RASED

RASER

RASES

RASPS

RASPY

RASSE

RASTA

RATAL

RATAN

RATAS

RATCH

RATED

RATEL

RATER

RATES

RATHA

RATHE

RATHS

RATIO

RATOO

RATOS

RATTY

RATUS

RAUNS

RAUPO

RAVED

RAVEL

RAVEN

RAVER

RAVES

RAVEY

RAVIN

RAWER

RAWIN

RAWLY

RAWNS

RAXED

RAXES

RAYAH

RAYAS

RAYED

RAYLE

RAYNE

RAYON

RAZED

RAZEE

RAZER

RAZES

RAZOO

RAZOR

REACH

REACT

READD

READS

READY

REAIS

REAKS

REALM

REALO

REALS

REAME

REAMS

REAMY

REANS

REAPS

REARM

REARS

REAST

REATA

REATE

REAVE

REBAR

RECAL

RECAP

RECTA

REDAN

REDIA

REGAL

REGAR

REGMA

REGNA

REHAB

RELAX

RELAY

REMAN

REMAP

RENAL

RENAY

RENGA

REPAY

REPLA

RERAN

RESAT

RESAW

RESAY

RETAG

RETAX

RETIA

REWAN

REWAX

RHEAS

RHYTA

RIADS

RIALS

RIANT

RIATA

RIBAS

RIMAE

RIOJA

RIVAL

RIVAS

RIYAL

RIZAS

ROACH

ROADS

ROAMS

ROANS

ROARS

ROARY

ROAST

ROATE

ROJAK

ROLAG

ROMAL

ROMAN

ROOSA

RORAL

ROTAL

ROTAN

ROTAS

ROWAN

ROYAL

RUANA

RUBAI

RUDAS

RUEDA

RUGAE

RUGAL

RUMAL

RUMBA

RUPIA

RURAL

RUSAS

RUSMA

RYALS

RYBAT

The first thing you should do after taking a look at the list above is check out the placement of the “A” in the word. Even if the box hasn’t turned green, which would be the best case, you can still take advantage of the yellow to know at least one place where that letter can’t be. Cross out all the words that contain the “A” in those places. Then, go back to your previous guesses and the letters you used in them, crossing out all the words containing letters that came out gray. Those two steps already give you a much shorter list.

Each and every word on the list will contain at least one of the following seven letters: “A,” “E,” “H,” “I,” “O,” “U,” and “Y.” That is because they are the only ones that appear as the second letter after “R.” So, if the “A” is not the second letter for you, make sure to try those, mixing them with common consonants like “L,” “P,” “S,” and “T.” When “A” is the second letter, not all words contain one of the other six letters, but it’s still worth trying. The most important rules you should follow are not re-using letters that came out gray and including as many different letters per word as you can. That should take you to the answer, or at least get you close to it, soon enough.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).