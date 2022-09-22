Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘A’ and starting with ‘R’

While the idea of having a strategy for Wordle might seem strange for newcomers, most longtime players have their favorites. Because there are no clues to start, strategies usually come in the shape of a specific word, or a set of words, that each player finds more useful to begin with. Some prefer to start by finding the vowels, while others prioritize the most common consonants instead, and others try to cover the most ground within the first three guesses.
Whatever strategy works for you is the one you should choose. But that doesn’t mean they work the same every day—there are almost 30 letters in the alphabet, after all, and each guess only covers five of them. It is pretty common to feel stuck after a couple of guesses, even if you found one or two letters from the answer. But the game is far from over.
If the letters you found so far are an “R” at the start and an “A” somewhere else in the word, check out the list and guide below for some ideas of what to do next.
Five-letter words with ‘A’ and starting with ‘R’ to try on Wordle
- RABAT
- RABBI
- RABIC
- RABID
- RABIS
- RACED
- RACER
- RACES
- RACHE
- RACKS
- RACON
- RADAR
- RADGE
- RADII
- RADIO
- RADIX
- RADON
- RAFFS
- RAFTS
- RAGAS
- RAGDE
- RAGED
- RAGEE
- RAGER
- RAGES
- RAGGA
- RAGGS
- RAGGY
- RAGIS
- RAGUS
- RAHED
- RAHUI
- RAIAS
- RAIDS
- RAIKS
- RAILE
- RAILS
- RAINE
- RAINS
- RAINY
- RAIRD
- RAISE
- RAITA
- RAITS
- RAJAH
- RAJAS
- RAJES
- RAKED
- RAKEE
- RAKER
- RAKES
- RAKIA
- RAKIS
- RAKUS
- RALES
- RALLY
- RALPH
- RAMAL
- RAMEE
- RAMEN
- RAMET
- RAMIE
- RAMIN
- RAMIS
- RAMMY
- RAMPS
- RAMUS
- RANAS
- RANCE
- RANCH
- RANDS
- RANDY
- RANEE
- RANGA
- RANGE
- RANGI
- RANGS
- RANGY
- RANID
- RANIS
- RANKE
- RANKS
- RANTS
- RAPED
- RAPER
- RAPES
- RAPHE
- RAPID
- RAPPE
- RARED
- RAREE
- RARER
- RARES
- RARKS
- RASED
- RASER
- RASES
- RASPS
- RASPY
- RASSE
- RASTA
- RATAL
- RATAN
- RATAS
- RATCH
- RATED
- RATEL
- RATER
- RATES
- RATHA
- RATHE
- RATHS
- RATIO
- RATOO
- RATOS
- RATTY
- RATUS
- RAUNS
- RAUPO
- RAVED
- RAVEL
- RAVEN
- RAVER
- RAVES
- RAVEY
- RAVIN
- RAWER
- RAWIN
- RAWLY
- RAWNS
- RAXED
- RAXES
- RAYAH
- RAYAS
- RAYED
- RAYLE
- RAYNE
- RAYON
- RAZED
- RAZEE
- RAZER
- RAZES
- RAZOO
- RAZOR
- REACH
- REACT
- READD
- READS
- READY
- REAIS
- REAKS
- REALM
- REALO
- REALS
- REAME
- REAMS
- REAMY
- REANS
- REAPS
- REARM
- REARS
- REAST
- REATA
- REATE
- REAVE
- REBAR
- RECAL
- RECAP
- RECTA
- REDAN
- REDIA
- REGAL
- REGAR
- REGMA
- REGNA
- REHAB
- RELAX
- RELAY
- REMAN
- REMAP
- RENAL
- RENAY
- RENGA
- REPAY
- REPLA
- RERAN
- RESAT
- RESAW
- RESAY
- RETAG
- RETAX
- RETIA
- REWAN
- REWAX
- RHEAS
- RHYTA
- RIADS
- RIALS
- RIANT
- RIATA
- RIBAS
- RIMAE
- RIOJA
- RIVAL
- RIVAS
- RIYAL
- RIZAS
- ROACH
- ROADS
- ROAMS
- ROANS
- ROARS
- ROARY
- ROAST
- ROATE
- ROJAK
- ROLAG
- ROMAL
- ROMAN
- ROOSA
- RORAL
- ROTAL
- ROTAN
- ROTAS
- ROWAN
- ROYAL
- RUANA
- RUBAI
- RUDAS
- RUEDA
- RUGAE
- RUGAL
- RUMAL
- RUMBA
- RUPIA
- RURAL
- RUSAS
- RUSMA
- RYALS
- RYBAT
The first thing you should do after taking a look at the list above is check out the placement of the “A” in the word. Even if the box hasn’t turned green, which would be the best case, you can still take advantage of the yellow to know at least one place where that letter can’t be. Cross out all the words that contain the “A” in those places. Then, go back to your previous guesses and the letters you used in them, crossing out all the words containing letters that came out gray. Those two steps already give you a much shorter list.
Each and every word on the list will contain at least one of the following seven letters: “A,” “E,” “H,” “I,” “O,” “U,” and “Y.” That is because they are the only ones that appear as the second letter after “R.” So, if the “A” is not the second letter for you, make sure to try those, mixing them with common consonants like “L,” “P,” “S,” and “T.” When “A” is the second letter, not all words contain one of the other six letters, but it’s still worth trying. The most important rules you should follow are not re-using letters that came out gray and including as many different letters per word as you can. That should take you to the answer, or at least get you close to it, soon enough.
If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).