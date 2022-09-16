Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘PAR’

Wordle is a very easy game to play. Its rules are intuitive and you can access it by simply logging into the New York Times website, either by computer or by mobile devices.

Players have to guess five-letter words and the only time restriction is to finish before midnight as that’s when a new word is chosen for the next day.

There are times, however, when this game can be difficult for some players. Especially if the correct answer has repeated letters. When this happens, it is necessary to guess a word that has that letter repeated so that the clues show the letter both green and yellow. It’s a hard case to get.

The most common is players only manage to unravel this multiplicity in the final attempts and therefore the best strategy to prevent this is always trying to get as much information out of their guesses and not relying on luck. The best way to accomplish this is to think about which letters are most common to test first. In this way, it is possible to eliminate many words at once from the possible answers.

If you’ve used your first guesses and only found that the correct answer has the letters ‘PAR’ at the start, here are some five-letter words starting with ‘PAR, sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.

Five-letter words starting with ‘PAR’ to try on Wordle

parae

paras

parch

pardi

pards

pardy

pared

pareo

parer

pares

pareu

parev

parge

pargo

paris

parka

parki

parks

parky

parle

parly

parol

parps

parra

parrs

parry

parse

parti

parts

party

parve

parvo

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right.

Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.