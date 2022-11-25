Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘A,’ ‘E,’ and ‘F’

On some days, it feels like the path to the Wordle answer is simple. But on others, even after finding a few letters, you might be feeling stuck with no idea what will get you closer to the mystery word of the day.

If today is one of those days for you, even with three yellow blocks for “A,” “E,” and “F,” check out the list and guide below for some inspiration on where you can go from here.

Five-letter words starting with “A,” “E,” and “F” to try on Wordle

AFEAR

AFIRE

AFORE

AFTER

ALEFS

ALEFT

AREFY

CAFES

CHAFE

DECAF

DEFAT

FABLE

FACED

FACER

FACES

FACET

FADED

FADER

FADES

FADGE

FAENA

FAERY

FAINE

FAKED

FAKER

FAKES

FAKEY

FAKIE

FALSE

FAMED

FAMES

FANES

FARCE

FARED

FARER

FARES

FARLE

FARSE

FATED

FATES

FAUVE

FAVEL

FAVER

FAVES

FAXED

FAXES

FAYED

FAYER

FAYNE

FAYRE

FAZED

FAZES

FEALS

FEARE

FEARS

FEART

FEASE

FEAST

FEATS

FEAZE

FECAL

FELLA

FEMAL

FERAL

FERIA

FESTA

FETAL

FETAS

FETTA

FETWA

FEUAR

FLAKE

FLAME

FLANE

FLARE

FLEAM

FLEAS

FOVEA

FRAME

FRAPE

FRATE

FREAK

FRENA

GAFFE

GANEF

KENAF

LEAFS

LEAFY

NEAFE

SAFED

SAFER

SAFES

SHEAF

TREFA

WAFER

In this case, the placement of each of these three letters makes a difference in the number of options you actually have to work with. You should start by cross-checking the list above with the clues you already have, crossing out words where the “A,” the “E,” and the “F” appear at the same places you guessed them before—considering they all came out yellow for you. If at least one of them came out green, you have even more words with incorrect placements to cross out from the list.

The next step is looking at all the letters that came out gray in your earlier guesses and crossing out all the words that contain each of them as well. That will help guarantee you don’t waste much time and precious guesses with letters you know can’t be part of the answer. And for the next ones, try and prioritize common letters, especially consonants, like “L,” “R,” “S,” or “T,” depending on what appears the most among the options you have left on the list. That should lead you to the answer in no time.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).