Wolf Among Us 2 delayed as devs strive to meet high fan expectations

Telltale Games let fans know today that Wolf Among Us 2 won’t be delivered on time, and has been delayed in order to combat team burnout and churn out a game that isn’t ready to be delivered. The extra time will also allow the team to move from Unreal Engine 4 to Unreal Engine 5.

The delay means that the game will no longer release in the 2023 window that was previously given to fans. Telltale neglected to offer a new window of release, only stating that the sequel is planned for 2024.

“We’re committed to delivering the sequel fans deserve and doing what’s right for the game while protecting the health of our team. We appreciate your patience and understanding,” the statement from Telltatle stated.

In order to give more context to the reason for the delay, Telltale spoke with IGN about the reasons why it had to be moved back in more detail. Telltale Games CEO Jamie Ottilie told IGN that the two options they could use to ship the game in 2023 were to go into crunch mode or ship an unfinished game.

“If we put this game out and it’s not ready, we’re going to get torn to shreds,” Ottilie told IGN. “The expectations are pretty high, and we want time to meet those and we want to be proud of it and know that, ‘Hey, this is the best game we could have made.’ Let the world say what they will [once] it’s done, but at least we know that in these times, in these conditions, this is the best game that we could make.”

Most gamers are understanding of the need to avoid an unfinished game and a crunch, but others are disappointed that the game is being delayed into an undetermined point in time. Players have no other option than to wait for news since there has been no new window for the game to release aside from that it’s scheduled to release in 2024.