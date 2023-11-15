Witcher 3 is getting new mod editor that allows players to make custom questlines

Eight and a half years after its launch, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt still resonates in gaming as developers have announced new modding tools that will allow players to create custom story content and edit existing quests. The so-called mod editor is due next year, in 2024.

On Nov. 15, the official Twitter account of The Witcher games posted an announcement that the devs are working on a new mod editor. The editor is supposed to allow players to create their own new and unique stories in The Witcher 3, as well as edit existing content such as quests. The devs also said the editor will be free and is eyeing a 2024 release.

We're thrilled to announce that we're working on a mod editor for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt! ⚔️



It will allow you to create your own experiences in the game by making something completely new or editing existing quests and content. We’re planning on releasing it for free in 2024.… pic.twitter.com/e2kvXRqegZ — The Witcher (@witchergame) November 15, 2023

“[The editor] will allow you to create your own experiences in the game by making something completely new or editing existing quests and content. We’re planning on releasing it for free in 2024,” said The Witcher developers.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt already has mod support and has seen thousands of mods released over the past eight years, making it one of the most modded games on the NexusMods platform behind only some Bethesda titles. Though the developers promised to bring players the RedKit, which was given to The Witcher 2 modders, The Witcher 3 only got the lackluster ModKit that has somewhat impacted how big TW3 mods can be.

Thankfully, all these years later, the developers haven’t forgotten about one of the biggest games of all time, and we will finally get custom-made story content. The scope here is endless, as was proven countless times by Skyrim, and we’re excited to see where it might lead. It’s a bit early to call anything definitively, but the prospect of being able to return to the Northern Kingdoms and experience new and high-quality community-made content makes me get immediate goosebumps.