Vampire Survivors is an action-packed, roguelike shoot-’em-up developed by indie studio poncle and has seen widespread success on Steam since its release on Oct. 20.

Following this, the hit game was released on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S on Nov. 10, and ever since then has had eager fans wondering if the title will make its way to Nintendo Switch consoles in the near future.

Vampire Survivors has garnered many fans since its release, peaking at nearly 80,000 concurrent players on PC, according to Steam Charts. This achievement is thanks in part due to the title’s addictive gameplay and seemingly endless replay value with auto-generated stages, but also because of the care and love that was clearly poured into the game by creator Luca Galante.

If you’re one of these fans and are curious about whether or not Vampire Survivors will be coming to Nintendo Switch, here’s everything we know so far.

Will Vampire Survivors be coming to Nintendo Switch?

Unfortunately, both developer Poncle and Nintendo themselves have kept their lips sealed regarding any potential Vampire Survivors release on the widely praised console.

Vampire Survivors can of course be played on PC through Steam commanding the shockingly low price of $4.99 to own for life. In addition to this, Vampire Survivors can be played on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S consoles for free with your purchase of Xbox Game Pass, or can be bought for the same price as on Steam.

But if you’re aching to play the addictive game on Switch, you’ll have to wait. And with it being unclear whether or not Vampire Survivors will ever make its way to Nintendo consoles, you could be waiting quite a long time.