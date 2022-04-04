Will Smith slap appears in Elden Ring for multiple players

Will Smith recently slapped Chris Rock for saying a joke he disapproved of during the 2022 Oscars. The slap sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry and social media alike. It seemed to be all that anyone could talk about for a week, and apparently, it has made its way into Elden Ring via a player’s invasion.

Multiple people have shared videos of a character going by the name of Will Smith entering their game and delivering a devastating hit before walking away calmly. These videos have gotten thousands of interactions, with many fans making jokes along with them in the replies.

The first video appeared on the Elden Ring subreddit, where u/the_ginger_one367 was standing at the Academy’s main gate. A man named Will Smith slowly walks up to them before punching the character in the stomach and walking away.

The following clip is from Twitch user Moist_Walrus, where they are visiting another character that gets invaded. A character named Will Smith runs down from the top of the stairs to hit one of the other players. He then walks back to the top of the stairs before shouting back at the players.

One of the comments from u/BananaDilemma reads, “keep my maiden’s name out of your mouth.” This is a reference to what Smith said to Rock during the Oscars, demanding he not say anything else about his wife.

It’s been a little over a week since people worldwide saw Rock get slapped on live TV. Most people have heard about it, and now, “Will Smith” is making his way into the most popular games to get some retribution.