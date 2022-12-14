Will Hogwarts Legacy have crossplay and cross-platform features?

Hogwarts Legacy is an upcoming open-world RPG set in the Wizarding World originally created by J.K. Rowling. Although the original author has no ties to the development of the game, Avalanche Studios have dived deep into the history of the Wizarding World to create this original story set in the 1800s. From what we have seen so far, it is quite the story.

Hogwarts Legacy is set almost 200 years prior to the events of the Harry Potter books and movies. This means the original cast of the series won’t be involved, but there are several notable events that take place during this time period, such as the goblin revolution. The game also features complete freedom to pursue your goals, whether it is being a noble student or going down a more sinister dark path.

With so many choices and possibilities present in the game, fans have been asking several questions to the developers in their FAQ. One of the more prominent questions that have been floating around Reddit message boards is whether the game supports any kind of crossplay or cross-progression. This question stems from the fact that the game is primed to release on multiple platforms such as PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

Does Hogwarts Legacy have crossplay?

The short answer to this question is no, Hogwarts Legacy does not support crossplay. This is due to the fact that the game is single-player by nature, which is why the developers did not find the need to add crossplay features to the game. Hogwarts Legacy will still be available on all of the different platforms mentioned earlier, you just won’t be able to interact with players on a platform apart from the one you will be using.

Image via Avalanche Software

Since it is a single-player game and does not support co-op of any kind, the end result is that crossplay will not be included in the game. The only online interaction the game will have with its players is via regular updates and bug fixes (if any), and a Day One patch which will go live on Feb. 10 after the game launches.

What cross-platform features does Hogwarts Legacy have?

From what we know so far, Hogwarts Legacy will not support cross-platform interactions of any kind by virtue of its single-player nature. This includes cross-progression as well since Avalanche Studios has not confirmed whether save files can be transferred from one system to another. There is an unconfirmed rumor that cross-gen saves might be possible among platforms in the same family, such as PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

If Avalanche Studios chooses to implement crossplay of any kind, we will keep you updated.