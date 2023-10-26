Ark: Survival Ascended is nearly upon us and many players will be wondering whether the game is available through Xbox Game Pass subscription.

While Ark: Survival Ascended has already launched on Steam, console players have seen the release delayed due to “critical issues” and the game will now launch on a yet-to-be-specified date in November.

Xbox Series X|S players specifically may also be wondering whether they will need to purchase the game or whether it can be accessed through their Game Pass subscription—and we have the answer.

Will Ark: Survival Ascended be on Xbox Game Pass?

The wait goes on. Image via Studio Wildcard

It has not been definitively confirmed whether Ark: Survival Ascended will be released on Xbox Game Pass, though the fact the reveal trailer came at an Xbox Partner Preview live stream and didn’t specify it being added to the subscription, suggests it may not be.

Usually, Xbox will reveal when showing trailers at these events whether the game will be on Xbox Game Pass, so its omission makes it unlikely it is. However, there is no concrete information yet.

If Ark: Survival Ascended is not available on Xbox Game Pass at launch, it may be that it is added further down the line. Again, this is merely speculation at this point.

Xbox and Studio Wildcard do have close ties, however, shown by the fact Ark: Survival Ascended’s reveal trailer debuted at an Xbox Partner Preview live stream, and Ark: Survival Evolved was available on Xbox Game Pass previously.

However, it was recently revealed that Microsoft paid a hefty price of $2.5 million to get the title on its subscription service, while Sony paid $3.5 million for it to be available on PS Plus.

