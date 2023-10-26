Ark: Survival Ascended launched quite unexpectedly out of the blue on Oct. 25, 2023. At first, it will only be available on Steam for PC, before becoming available on gaming consoles a little later on this year.

Will Ark: Survival Ascended be on PlayStation?

Yes, Ark: Survival Ascended will be released on PlayStation. However, there’s a catch—it will only be available on PS5. It won’t be released on PS4 because the advanced graphics from Unreal Engine 5 are too demanding for older consoles.

How much will Ark: Survival Ascended cost on PlayStation?

The exact price of Ark: Survival Ascended on PlayStation is still unknown, but it’s expected to be about $44.99, matching the PC price. It was supposed to have been included for free as a part of a bundle with Ark 2, but since Ark 2′s development was delayed, the developers decided to release it separately.

If I own Ark: Survival Evolved on PS5, do I need to buy Ark: Survival Ascended?

If you have Ark: Survival Evolved on PS5, you’ll need to buy Survival Ascended separately. Contrary to initial beliefs, it’s not a free update. It’s a full, standalone game sold at regular price.

What other platforms will Ark: Survival Ascended be available on?

Ark: Survival Ascended will launch not only on PC and PlayStation but also on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Like with the PlayStation 4 limitations, it won’t be available for Xbox One, though, as it’s too outdated for the graphics.

About the author