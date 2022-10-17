Misfits Boxing held its second event on Oct. 15, 2022, which saw influencers Jay Swingler and Chardleys face off in the main event of the six-fight card. Held in Sheffield, England, the Misfits event took place in front of hundreds of in-person fans as well as thousands of online viewers.

The Misfits Boxing event saw both experienced fighters returning to the squared circle, as well as newcomers making their debuts in influencer boxing. While the main event saw British YouTuber Cherdleys clash with Swingler, fan favorites such as Slim Albaher also returned to the ring, with the likes of KSI also making media appearances.

These are all the fights, details, and results of the second Misfits Boxing event.

Misfits Boxing event results

Jay Swingler defeats Cherdleys by KO in the first round

The Misfits Boxing event’s main event saw a swift end as Swingler knocked out Cherdleys only moments after the opening bell rang. The YouTube comedian set the tone early with a quick knockdown. Cherdleys managed to stand back up, but a brutally executed right-hand combination sent the creator back down to the mat.

Slim Albaher defeats Ryan Taylor by unanimous decision

The co-main event of the night saw arguably the most accomplished influencer boxer in Slim, with now five uncontested wins, return to the ring against Ryan Taylor. The bout between the two was an all-out brawl where both competitors drew blood quickly into the matchup.

Though Slim held the advantage for much of the fight, Taylor showed incredible resolve to make it to the end of the fourth and final round. Though Slim lost his commendable four-fight knockout streak, the influencer boxer still maintained his undefeated status after being awarded the victory by unanimous decision.

JMX defeats Ginty by KO in the third round

Though a last-minute replacement, Ginty managed to make his bout against JMX an incredibly tough battle for the heavy favorite. JMX led as expected for much of the fight until Ginty managed to land a thunderous knockdown on his opponent.

JMX quickly rebounded and regained control of the fight, though Ginty continued to show resolve as he continually got up after vicious knockdowns. The fight managed to stretch into the third and final round, where eventually JMX landed a harsh combination that ended the fight.

Astrid Wett defeats Keeley by TKO in the second round

The clash between Astrid Wett and Keeley saw the first women’s match-up in Misfits Boxing history. The fight was both competitors’ debuts, and Wett managed to gain early ground through the use of the left jab.

The two fighters returned to their respective corners to end the first round, but Keeley was deemed unfit to continue fighting after sustaining multiple harsh hits. The match ended in a TKO to give Astrid Wett her first victory in the ring.

Anthony Taylor defeats Rak-Su by unanimous decision

The second fight of the night saw an explosive start for Anthony Taylor, as his first punch knocked down opponent Rak-Su. Bewildered, Rak-Su managed to get back onto his feet and proceeded to treat Taylor with far more respect than before, keeping his distance and acting far more defensively to recover the round.

Knocking Rak-Su down once again in the second round, Taylor firmly remained the aggressor in the bout. Despite sustaining multiple heavy hits throughout the fight, Rak-Su managed to make it to the end of the final round, though the winner was clear in the judges’ scorecards.

Halal Ham defeats DTG by unanimous decision

The heavy-weight fight which kicked off the event saw an even match between debuting fighters Halal Ham and DTG. The scrappy bout saw multiple referee stoppages, and Halal Ham emerged with a marginal lead throughout most rounds, showing better defensive skills than his opponent. Though the volatile fight could have gone either way, Halal Ham was awarded the win by all judges.