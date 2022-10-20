Who is the protagonist in Silent Hill 2? All characters in Silent Hill 2

Silent Hill is one of the most beloved horror franchises to have ever come out of the genre. The Silent Hill 2 remake is on the horizon, with Konami dropping some bombs in a game reveal earlier this week.

To see such an amazing classic horror title return brings tears to horror fanatics’ eyes. Sometimes people who haven’t tested out a title before its remake want to know what’s in store for them.

The Silent Hill 2 remake is close at hand, and it looks like the story remains similar to its previous iteration.

Who’s the protagonist in the Silent Hill 2 Remake?

James Sunderland is the protagonist of the Silent Hill 2 Remake. His wife, Mary Shepherd-Sunderland, died three years earlier and all of a sudden James receives a note in her handwriting, asking him to meet her at their “special place”. All the title’s carnage and horror follow his arrival in Silent Hill.

James was the protagonist in the first iteration of Silent Hill 2.

What characters are there in the Silent Hill 2 Remake?

Here’s a list of characters that we know of:

James Sunderland

Mary Shepherd-Sunderland

Angela Orosco

Eddie Dombrowski

Maria

Pyramid Head

The trailer dropped early due to leaks, showcasing the incredible graphical leaps the franchise has made since the original release of Silent Hill 2.

The remake will be available on PlayStation 5 and is due to release in 2023.