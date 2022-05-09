Who are the voice actors in Poppy Playtime Chapter 2?

Most horror games rely on jump scares to move players from their seats. Though a decent jump scare can get a player’s blood flowing, developers also need to focus on other elements to make their games as scary as possible.
Players who resist the urge of turning off their headphones while they’re playing horror games will know it’s the sound that actually gets you. Character’s voices and the ambient sound will draw players into the land of fear that a game tries to build, and Poppy Playtime Chapter 2 does a perfect job when it comes to that.
If you were just spooked to a point where you think you may have trouble sleeping tonight, you can appreciate the following voice actors for their impressive and scary work.
- Poppy – Nola Klop
- The Narrator – Emily Frongillo
- Avery, the Interviewer – Zachary Preciado
- Leith Pierre – Robin Nelson
- Rich the Scientist – Michael Kovach
- Mommy Long Legs – Elsie Lovelock
- Seán William McLoughlin, also known as Jacksepticeye – Marcus
Now you’ll be able to picture a face when you hear the voices above, progressing through the game may suddenly become easier since you’ll be playing with the comfort of knowing the scary voices actually belong to this group of talented voice actors.