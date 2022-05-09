Who are the voice actors in Poppy Playtime Chapter 2?

Most horror games rely on jump scares to move players from their seats. Though a decent jump scare can get a player’s blood flowing, developers also need to focus on other elements to make their games as scary as possible.

Players who resist the urge of turning off their headphones while they’re playing horror games will know it’s the sound that actually gets you. Character’s voices and the ambient sound will draw players into the land of fear that a game tries to build, and Poppy Playtime Chapter 2 does a perfect job when it comes to that.

If you were just spooked to a point where you think you may have trouble sleeping tonight, you can appreciate the following voice actors for their impressive and scary work.

Poppy – Nola Klop – Image via IMDB Mommy Long Legs – Elsie Lovelock – Image via IMDB Seán William McLoughlin, also known as Jacksepticeye – Marcus – Image via IMDB Avery, the Interviewer – Zachary Preciado – Image via Fandom Leith Pierre – Robin Nelson

– Image via Robin Nelson Rich the Scientist – Michael Kovach – Image via IMDB The Narrator – Emily Frongillo – Image via Emily Frongillo

Poppy – Nola Klop

The Narrator – Emily Frongillo

Avery, the Interviewer – Zachary Preciado

Leith Pierre – Robin Nelson

Rich the Scientist – Michael Kovach

Mommy Long Legs – Elsie Lovelock

Seán William McLoughlin, also known as Jacksepticeye – Marcus

Now you’ll be able to picture a face when you hear the voices above, progressing through the game may suddenly become easier since you’ll be playing with the comfort of knowing the scary voices actually belong to this group of talented voice actors.