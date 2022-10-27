They better keep Geralt's voice the same.

The Witcher has become an iconic video game series after tremendous praise following the latest title’s release, with several seasons of a TV adaptation already live on Netflix too following the popularity of the CD Projekt Red trilogy.

For those of you who love to go back and replay the old Witcher titles, you’re in luck. Fool’s Theory is taking on the challenge of remaking the original title in the trilogy.

CD Projekt Red seems to have its hands full, what with the Cyberpunk 2077 DLC, and the recent reveal that three more Witcher titles are in the works. So it makes sense they’d want to pass the torch to Fool’s Theory.

Who are Fool’s Theory?

While CD Projekt Red focuses on the upcoming titles in a new Witcher trilogy, the first installment in the Witcher franchise is left in the capable hands of the developers who made games like Gord, Divinity: Baldur’s Gate III, Outriders, and Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice.

Fool’s Theory was established in Bielsko-Biała in 2015, with the Polish company releasing its first game Seven: The Days Long Gone in 2017.

The company currently has 60 developers on staff, and with a title like The Witcher under their belt, they’ll surely gain in popularity.

The original Witcher game was released in 2007, with the action-filled monster slasher introducing the now-famous Geralt of Rivia to the world. The series has since received two sequels, with the latest in the franchise, The Witcher 3, spawning remakes for next-generation consoles and dominating gaming discourse for years.

Fool’s Theory hasn’t released any The Witcher remake gameplay footage or screenshots, so, unfortunately, eager fans will have to be patient and wait for any updates.