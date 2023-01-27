Where to redeem the Dead Space (2023) remake Deluxe Edition suits

The Dead Space remake brings players back to the USG Ishimura with a lot of visual, sound, and story improvements. The game also gives the player the option to customize the main character Isaac’s suit, with every new upgrade making it look a little cooler. Players who paid an extra $10 for the Deluxe Edition get even more customization options, but many aren’t sure where to redeem them.

Fortunately, you can redeem your extra suits at the same place you upgrade your main one. Here’s all the information you need to know about where to redeem your Deluxe Edition suits in the Dead Space (2023) remake.

How do you redeem the Dead Space (2023) remake suits?

Screengrab via Motive

There will be a number of Stores located around the ship at key points where the player will return often, allowing you to buy new equipment and access your storage. In order to equip the Deluxe Edition suits, you’ll need to find one of these Stores and equip it from the Storage section. Isaac will step inside the Store terminal and leave after an animation with his new suit.

There are several different suits included in the Deluxe Edition and they go a long way toward making Isaac look battle-hardened. Be warned that if you upgrade your suit, though, it will change you into that suit and you’ll need to re-equip the Deluxe Edition suit from Storage again.

You’ll find the first Store when you walk onto the first Tram platform after getting the system back up and running. It’s easy to notice due to the large red banner above the terminal that lists it as “Store.” That’s all the information you need to know about how to equip your Deluxe Edition suits in the Dead Space (2023) remake.