Disney Dreamlight Valley is Disney’s ambitious new foray into the open-world genre. The game is currently in its early open-access phase and is quickly gaining popularity from Disney and non-Disney fans alike. The game centers around a lot of iconic names across the Disney and Pixar universes and evokes a lot of nostalgic feelings for fans everywhere.

As far as the open-world concept goes, the game has a huge world filled with a lot of fun activities to do. Many of them involve farming and fishing, while others like cooking have become arguably more popular. This is probably due to the fact that there are over 150 cooking recipes in the game and collecting them all does not feel like a task when you are free to experiment.

While most of these ingredients in the game exist to be used in several recipes or crafting a variety of items, there are some other items in the game that serve only a single purpose and aren’t used anywhere else. Some of these items are the Bromeliads. These are flowers in Dreamlight Valley and there are three different types of Bromeliads:

Red Bromeliads

Pink Bromeliads

Yellow Bromeliads

Each one of them serves a different purpose in the game and today we will be shining the spotlight on Yellow Bromeliads, where to find them, and what to do with them.

Where to find Yellow Bromeliad in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Image via Gameloft

Yellow Bromeliads are exclusive to a single location in Dreamlight Valley. You can only find them in Sunlit Plateau. This area is not available in the game right off the bat and you will need to first unlock it to gain access to the region. To do this, first, accumulate 7000 Star Coins, then head to the Dream Castle to unlock the location by spending the Star Coins.

Once you enter the location, you will notice that different flowers grow at various spots around the region. Each flower spawns randomly and you will have to search for the ones you want. The first indicator will be to look for yellow flowers. Once you find them, you will notice that there are two very similar-looking plants to choose from.

One of them you need is the Yellow Bromeliad, while the other one is a Houseleek. As similar as they look to each other, the major differentiating factor between them is the color. The Bromeliads are also the shorter of the two plants, making them even easier to identify. Once you’ve gathered all of them in the area, wait for them to respawn if you require more.

You will need these flowers to help break the enchantment placed on Donald Duck’s time capsule later in the game. After this part of the quest is complete, you can then decide what to do with the extras you might have.

If you choose to sell them, you can do so for 73 Star Coins a flower. If not, you can use them as food for the Sunbirds, exclusive to Sunlit Plateau. Feed them their favorite snack whenever you can because more will grow in time.