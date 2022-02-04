Where to find the Dead Island easter egg in Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is finally here, and it’s packed with action. Players have a map to explore, full of interesting characters and locations alongside hundreds of deadly zombies. While the new game is massive with loads of content to enjoy, the little details have many players excited.

One of these details is a nod to Techland’s first successful zombie title Dead Island. Older gamers likely fondly remember Dead Island, which put up to four players on a tropical adventure as they battled zombies to survive. While it’s unclear if Dead Island 2 will ever make it out of development hell, fans can spot a nod to the game in Dying Light 2.

Screenshot via Techland

At the beginning of the game, you’ll have to follow Spike into a building and explore the various rooms. You’ll eventually find the remains of a party, including a record player with a familiar record. The record features the “Who do You Voodoo” single by Sam B, one of the playable characters from Dead Island.

Who do You Voodoo can be heard in the opening cutscene of Dead Island, and Sam will hum the song under his breath when standing idle. Unfortunately, you can’t hear the music in Dying Light 2, but it’s still a nice nod to the old game.

Dead Island 2 has been taken over by multiple developers and delayed numerous times, making it unclear if it will ever be released. But hopefully, this small easter egg can stir up excitement and reignite the spark for the dormant series.