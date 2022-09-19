Where to find Red and White Hydrangea in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Flowers are all over Disney Dreamlight Valley and sometimes the Valley residents want them, whether it be their favorite gift of the day or part of a crafting recipe that requires it. Either way, the Red and White Hydrangea isn’t hard to find.

Those looking for the Red and White Hydrangea need not look any farther than Dazzle Beach. The flower spawns there and there is no trick to finding it. There are two parts of the beach that the flower can spawn on, although the side closer to the Plaza is a little bit bigger, which makes the flower easier to find there.

Although players aren’t quite sure how long it takes flowers to respawn in a certain area, it’s not guaranteed that the flower you want will respawn in that area, which means that if players want a lot of them, they’ll have to spend some time waiting. Check every 15 minutes or so to see if the Red and White Hydrangea spawned on the beach. If not, pick up all of the other flowers to give them a chance to respawn.

Because the Red and White Hydrangea isn’t guaranteed to show up on the beach, plucking the rest of the flowers out of the ground will give it more opportunity to spawn than if players leave their undesired flowers laying around, taking up what could be a spot for the one they want to spawn.

You’ll know you’ve found the Red and White Hydrangea when you come across a flower that looks almost pink because the two colors are so close together. Once you’ve picked it up, you can confirm it’s the right one by looking in your inventory. If you ever forget where to find it, check your collection screen under Foraging and it will remind you where it spawns.