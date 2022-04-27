Where to find Furlcalling Finger Remedy in Elden Ring

Looking to engage in jolly co-operations, but lack the Furlcalling Finger Remedies? We've got you covered.

An old friend once encouraged many to “cross the gaps between worlds, and engage in jolly co-operation.”

Multiplayer has been a staple in FromSoftware titles. Co-op gameplay is a great and fun way to interact with the world of the Lands Between. In Elden Ring, players have the option to play with their friends, summon others into their world for help, and even duel other Tarnished using summon signs that appear on the ground. But similar to previous FromSoftware titles, specific items are required to use Elden Ring’s co-op features.

There are many items that are associated with multiplayer and co-op gameplay in Elden Ring. Some of these items include the Tarnished’s Furled Finger, the Recusant Finger, and the Furlcalling Finger Remedy. But unlike the Tarnished’s Furled Finger and the Recusant Finger, the Furlcalling Finger Remedy is a consumable item that players can burn through as they continue in co-op gameplay. As players continue to use their Finger Remedies, they’ll have to find a way to get more.

Here, we’ll go over where to find them, how to make them, and where to buy them.

What is a Furlcalling Finger Remedy?

The Furlcalling Finger Remedy is a consumable multiplayer item used to participate in jolly co-operation. When players use this item, it will reveal co-op and hostile summon signs alike and allow players to summon others into their world. When players summon others into their world, multiplayer begins and there are some restrictions associated with it.

Multiplayer restrictions

Elden Ring adopted new multiplayer aspects compared to previous FromSoftware titles. Here are some of the restrictions when multiplayer begins:

Players can no longer use Torrent

Hosts become invade-able when they summon players into their world (solo players cannot be invaded unless they’ve used the Taunter’s Tongue)

Summons have their flasks count cut in half

Players cannot use spirit summons when other players are in their world

Where to find Furlcalling Finger Remedies

Furlcalling Finger Remedies are found all over the Lands Between. Players can loot these off of corpses and defeat enemies for them or purchase them from select NPCs. Here are some of the locations where players can find Furlcalling Finger Remedies:

Looted from a corpse in Stormveil Castle. It is surrounded by a lot of enemies including an Omen ogre.

Looted from a corpse in Castle Mourne. Hugging the right wall entering the main courtyard, go past the enemies and burning pile of corpses up some ladders to the top level. It is found on a corpse next to the gallows.

Looted from a corpse in the Academy of Raya Lucaria. Starting from the Schoolhouse Classroom Site of Grace, players can find this corpse hanging off a fence from the second-floor balcony.

Looted from a corpse in the Academy of Raya Lucaria. The corpse on the staircase with the iron ball trap has the item.

Looted from various corpses in the Siofra River and Nokron areas

Reward for defeating Bloody Finger Nerijus.

Reward for defeating Recusant Henricus.

Reward for defeating Anastasia, Tarnished-Eater.

Reward for defeating Festing Fingerprint Vyke.

Reward for defeating the Volcano Manor assassination targets: Old Knight Istvan Rileigh the Idle Great Horned Tragoth

Purchasable from Merchant Kalé for 1,000 Runes.

Purchasable from Patches after unlocking his shop

Crafting Furlcalling Finger Remedies

Using the crafting system unique to Elden Ring, players have the ability to craft Furlcalling Finger Remedies. Unlike many of the other items in the game, the Finger Remedies do not require a specific Cookbook to craft them.

Required items to craft:

Erdleaf Flower x2

Alternative method

Players who have exhausted the lootable Furlcalling Fingers from their playthrough and don’t know where to find Erdleaf Flowers can obtain these another way. Those who get summoned into another player’s world and defeat the area boss receive a Furlcalling Finger Remedy as a reward. Additionally, killing a Host of Fingers as an invader will reward the player with a Rune Arc and a Furlcalling Finger Remedy.