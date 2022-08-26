If you were looking to buy the Firefly Edition of The Last of Us Part I but couldn’t pick it up on its original selling date, you’re in luck. Naughty Dog is giving fans one more chance to purchase the special version of the game in September.

On Friday, Sept. 2, another limited set of Firefly Edition copies will become available for purchase at 11pm CT. You won’t be able to pick up this version of the game in your regular stores, though. This copy is exclusively found on the PlayStation Direct website on a first-come, first-served basis. Once they sell out, they won’t go back on sale again.

With The Last of Us Part I launch approaching, we’re pleased to announce that we’ll have another limited set of Firefly Editions available for purchase on 9/2/22 at 12AM ET in the U.S. These will be on a first come, first serve basis, exclusively on https://t.co/jNaJbIVBRw. pic.twitter.com/Efv2unr2nQ — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) August 26, 2022

The Firefly Edition comes complete with the base game and the Left Behind prequel chapter enclosed in a beautifully designed steelbook case. Within the case, fans will also get four comics from The Last of Us: American Dreams series.

There will also be a whole set of early unlockables within the game that comes with the Firefly Edition, including increased crafting and healing speed skills, faster 9mm reload speed, an increased rifle clip capacity, increased upgrades, and an explosive arrows gameplay modifier. Players will also have access to the dither punk filter and speedrun mode.

Six weapon skins are also included in the Firefly Edition, customizing the look of the pistol, the shotgun, and Ellie’s bow. For $99, TLOU enthusiasts will be hard-pressed to not swipe this limited-time loot.