Where does the falling star land after the Radahn fight in Elden Ring?

Starscourge Radahn is one of the toughest bosses in all of Elden Ring and is one of the key moments during Ranni the Witch’s questline. He uses an impressive array of melee and ranged attacks, including some Gravity Magic. But after defeating the mindless giant holding the very stars in place, you might be left with more questions than answers.

After the fight concludes, you’ll be greeted by a cutscene that shows a massive star plummeting to the Lands Between. If you’re a savant with directions, you may have already figured out that the star was heading toward Limgrave. But where exactly did it land? Talking to the NPCs nearby reveals very little about the star’s landing spot, so if you’re having trouble finding it, here’s its location:

Screengrab via FromSoftware

After traveling to the Fort Haight West Site of Grace in Limgrave, you should see an abundance of floating rocks hovering over Mistwood. This is where the star from Radahn’s cutscene fell and is also the entrance to Nokron, Eternal City that you and Blaidd have been desperately searching for (if you’ve been progressing through Ranni the Witch’s story).

Be sure to mount Torrent before attempting to head down the massive crater because there are some jumps required as you make your way to Nokron. Once you reach the bottom, you’ll be greeted by the Eternal City. Exploring this hidden area will reward you with many key items, including the Black Whetblade and the Fingerslayer Blade, with the latter being required to continue progressing through Ranni’s questline.