Where and how to pre-order Assassin’s Creed Mirage Collector’s Case

Ubisoft recently revealed the next step in the Assassin’s Creed franchise, Mirage. Set in the ninth century’s Baghdad, fans will explore a whole new world as Basim.
Basim’s journey from a street thief to a Master Assassin will take the Assassin’s Creed franchise back to its roots. The gameplay will be more narrative-driven, and the combat will be focused on stealth/assassinations. With historic characters making cameos, the sun of Baghdad will be a refreshing change in the series after Valhalla’s close to zero temperatures.
How to pre-order Assassin’s Creed Mirage Collector’s Case?
Assassin’s Creed Mirage Collector’s Case can be pre-ordered from Ubisoft’s official website.
- Head over to the Assassin’s Creed Mirage store page on Ubisoft.
- Choose Collector’s Case as your pre-order edition.
- Choose your preferred gaming platform.
- Enter your account details and complete the payment to verify your pre-order.
The Collector’s Case for Assassin’s Creed Mirage features:
- The base game.
- The deluxe pack.
- A high-quality Basim figurine.
- A replica of Basim’s brooch and an exclusive Steelbook.
The Collector’s Case costs $149.99. The game’s standard edition retails for $49.99, while the Deluxe Edition can be purchased for $59.99 for physical and digital copies. This is much cheaper than most games lately, so it may entice more people to buy a copy sooner.
At the time of writing, Assassin’s Creed Mirage doesn’t have a set release yet. Ubisoft plans to release the game in 2023. More details will likely become available as Ubisoft gets closer to finalizing all the details for the game.