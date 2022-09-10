Where and how to pre-order Assassin’s Creed Mirage Collector’s Case

Just something to remember your time in Baghdad.

Ubisoft recently revealed the next step in the Assassin’s Creed franchise, Mirage. Set in the ninth century’s Baghdad, fans will explore a whole new world as Basim.

Basim’s journey from a street thief to a Master Assassin will take the Assassin’s Creed franchise back to its roots. The gameplay will be more narrative-driven, and the combat will be focused on stealth/assassinations. With historic characters making cameos, the sun of Baghdad will be a refreshing change in the series after Valhalla’s close to zero temperatures.

Discover Basim's path from street thief to Master Assassin in 9th century Baghdad with Assassin's Creed Mirage in 2023.



Pre-order available now:https://t.co/jcasZVV0eW pic.twitter.com/3Q6rm9jjrY — Ubisoft Forward (@Ubisoft) September 10, 2022

How to pre-order Assassin’s Creed Mirage Collector’s Case?

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Collector’s Case can be pre-ordered from Ubisoft’s official website.

Head over to the Assassin’s Creed Mirage store page on Ubisoft.

Choose Collector’s Case as your pre-order edition.

Choose your preferred gaming platform.

Enter your account details and complete the payment to verify your pre-order.

The Collector’s Case for Assassin’s Creed Mirage features:

The base game.

The deluxe pack.

A high-quality Basim figurine.

A replica of Basim’s brooch and an exclusive Steelbook.

The Collector’s Case costs $149.99. The game’s standard edition retails for $49.99, while the Deluxe Edition can be purchased for $59.99 for physical and digital copies. This is much cheaper than most games lately, so it may entice more people to buy a copy sooner.

At the time of writing, Assassin’s Creed Mirage doesn’t have a set release yet. Ubisoft plans to release the game in 2023. More details will likely become available as Ubisoft gets closer to finalizing all the details for the game.