When will Lies of P release?

Lies of P is a souls-like action RPG based on the fabled story of Pinocchio, following the wooden boy in his quest to find his creator, Mr. Geppetto, and become human. Unlike many popular retellings of this story, Lies of P takes place in a nightmarish world that has been consumed by inexplicable chaos where Pinocchio must fight his way to humanity.

The game’s Bloodborne-like combat, customizable options, and promised procedural interconnected quests paired with its unique setting have created an immense amount of anticipation around this upcoming title. While Les of P saw its first official gameplay trailer at Gamescom 2022, there is still little in the way of information regarding the game’s eventual release.

When does Lies of P come out?

The action RPG in production by Neowiz Games is set to release sometime in 2023, though it is unclear exactly when so far. Lies of P is confirmed to be coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC sometime in the following year. The game is set to launch on the Xbox Game Pass for prospective Xbox players.

Players will likely have to wait some time before being able to fight through the city of Krat as a mechanized version of Pinocchio. Still heavily in its development phase, fans and interested players can keep up with the game’s progress and future announcements on the game’s official Twitter account.