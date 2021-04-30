When will Among Us release on PlayStation?

The official Among Us account teased the expansion of the game to PlayStation yesterday. But the exact date of its release has not yet been announced.

A video trailer announcing the move to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 promised a release date of later this year, but it gave no specific date.

While we’re still not sure when exactly players will be able to start playing Among Us on their Sony consoles, we do know that they’ll be rewarded for playing on PlayStation.

🌟 AMONG US – COMING TO PLAYSTATION 🌟



get ready to welcome a whole new crew on board!!

✨ on PS4 and PS5 consoles later this year

✨ exclusive Ratchet & Clank skin, hat, and pet

✨ crossplay and online multiplayer



tell your friends but more importantly.. tell your enemies heh pic.twitter.com/E6BduFfNwU — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) April 29, 2021

PS4 and PS5 Among Us players will get access to an exclusive Ratchet & Clank skin, hat, and pet for the game.

This feature will likely be trendy when the game does finally drop because the official Among Us Twitter account added that there will be crossplay available and online multiplayer. So if you’re playing on your PS5, you’ll be able to show off that Ratchet skin to PC players.

This article will be updated when more information about Among Us’ PlayStation release becomes available.