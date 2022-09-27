THE FINALS is a new team-based shooter from Embark Studios that feels very positively about explosive devices and their effects on plaster and concrete. The newly-announced title doesn’t have much information out about it yet, but the info that is available makes it very clear that the game wants you to take down whole buildings while you’re fighting off enemy players. If you want to, of course.

The folks at Embark are emphasizing the amount of player freedom in playstyles that THE FINALS aims to offer. That means you can try to take out an enemy team by exploding the three-story building where they’re taking cover, yes. But it also means that you might be able to sneak up behind some enemies and dispatch them with a katana. Yes, a katana.

There also seems to be plenty of options in between those two extremes, as Embark notes that the game has a “wide array of weapons and gadgets” players can use, as well as using their destructible environments to aid you in your fight. It seems chaotic in the extreme, and hopefully, that also translates to the game being plenty of fun.

Exactly what the object of the game will be, how many teams will compete at once, or how many players will be in a match is still unknown, however. Luckily, those that are curious can get a sneak peek at all of those possibilities when the alpha playtest for the game goes live, which players can now request access to on the Steam page for THE FINALS.

If you’ve already done that, the only thing left to do is wait for the playtest to go live. But when does that happen, exactly?

When is THE FINALS’ closed alpha playtest?

The closed alpha for THE FINALS will begin on Sept. 29 at 7am CT. Players will be able to enjoy the game in its alpha state over the weekend before the playtest ends on Monday, Oct. 3. The playtest will also end at 7am CT.