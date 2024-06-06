When does the Until Dawn remake release?

A close up of a woman in Untail Dawn remake
Until Dawn was one of the PlayStation 4’s initial titles, utilizing the new tech introduced with the DualShock 4. A decade later and we’re getting a remake with a full-blown PC version. But when does the Until Dawn remake come out? Here’s all you need to know.

Until Dawn remake’s release date

During the May 30 State of Play, Sony shared a new trailer for the Until Dawn remake and confirmed this new version of the game would launch in the Fall of 2024. There was no concrete date, but a release window is better than nothing. The horror game aims to launch simultaneously on the PlayStation 5 and PC and will likely require a PSN account. This means that players in nearly 180 countries will not be allowed access to the title, similar to how other Sony titles have recently been blocked outside the PSN range.

How much will the Until Dawn remake cost?

Though Sony still hasn’t confirmed the price of Until Dawn‘s remake, the game will likely have the price of a full release, or at least be close. That puts the price range between $50 and $60, depending on what the publisher decides. Remasters and remakes are usually considered entirely new titles when released, so they’re usually priced pretty high, but not always.

