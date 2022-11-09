Marvel Snap’s second proper season began recently and players are wondering how long they have to unlock all the goodies from the season pass. This season, like the other ones, will run for four weeks, ending on December 6.

It features a brand-new season pass, new cards, and other goodies for players, which will all be revealed over the course of the four weeks of play.

The Warriors of Wakanda season is a follow-up to Symbiote Invasion.

Thematically, it revolves around the nation of Wakanda, and its new card is Black Panther, a 5 Energy 4 Power card that reads “On Reveal: Double this card’s Power.” This means it is essentially a 5/8 with an upside, as any handbuff cards like Okoye and Nakia (who are getting new cosmetic variants in this season) and Forge are effective with it.

However, it appears that strong synergistic Marvel Snap decks featuring Black Panther have quite a lot of rare and highly rated Pool 3 cards in them.

Beyond the addition of Black Panther and various cosmetics in the battle pass, four new locations will be added to the game throughout the season:

Shuri’s Lab

Warrior Falls

Vibranium Mines

Wakandan Throne Room

Of these, Shuri’s Lab is already in the game, and it is extra likely to appear in your matches for the next couple of days. Its text reads “When you play a card here, double its Power.” It obviously synergizes well with Black Panther, but many other cards like Multiple Man, The Infinaut, Nightcrawler, Vision, and even Iron Man or The Hulk can take advantage of this flexible bonus. Returning buffed cards to your hand with Beast and playing them again at Shuri’s Lab also seems like a powerful tool to have in your arsenal, should you have the card available to you.

The new season pass, just like the previous one, costs $10 normally and $15 for the premium edition that advances your leveling progress. Unlike with some other games that feature a battle pass, you cannot “earn back” the prices of the pass and use it for the next iteration: right now, it is a recurring expense for the players.

The pass features 50 levels, half of which are available to free-to-play players. For those who fork out for the season pass, they will also get additional generic Marvel Snap rewards past level 50 until the end of the season, Dec. 6.