When does The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 release?

It should be out before the end of the year.

Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel is among the most-anticipated games of the year. And while pre-orders for Breath of the Wild 2 are already available via the Nintendo Store on Amazon, the game’s release date isn’t set yet.

If you look at the pre-order for the game on Amazon, it will tell you that the game will be released on Dec. 31, 2022. But the date is simply a placeholder. In a financial report for Q3 2022, Nintendo confirmed intentions to have the game out by the end of 2022.

The company didn’t get any more specific than that, though, during its report that came out at the beginning of February. Additionally, the exact name of the game itself has not yet been determined. In the company’s report, it’s referred to as “The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.”

Despite not having a name or an exact release date, the game’s hype is through the roof. Last summer, the game won the E3 2021 award for Most Anticipated Nintendo Game and it was nominated for Most Anticipated Game at The Game Awards for the past two years.

The game has been in development since 2017, following the release of the original, and it was first teased by Nintendo at E3 in 2019.

This article will be updated when Nintendo announces an official release date.