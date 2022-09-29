When does Sackboy: A Big Adventure release on PC?

Sackboy: A Big Adventure, the 2020 platform game by Sumo Sheffield, has been a PlayStation exclusive since release, making this Little Big Planet spinoff available only for PS4 and PS5. Here, the player takes control of Sackboy who goes on an adventure where various challenges and puzzles must be solved along the way, as well as the villains players must face.

“Iconic PlayStation® hero Sackboy bursts back into breathtaking action with a huge, fun and frantic 3D multiplayer platforming adventure – and a whole new edgy sackitude,” the game’s official description reads.

Now, two years after the game’s release, Sackboy: A Big Adventure will finally come to PC. The game will be launched for both Steam and the Epic Games Launcher. A trailer posted on the official Latin America PlayStation YouTube channel hinted at Sackboy’s arrival to the PC platform.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure release date for PC

As per the trailer posted on the official Latin America PlayStation YouTube channel, Sackboy: A Big Adventure will be released for PC on Oct. 27.

Other details about the game’s PC port were also revealed in the trailer, including the capability of gamers to play Sackboy: A Big Adventure at 4K 20 frames per second. The game could also be played in a 21:9 ratio, granting ultrawide users the chance to maximize its HD settings.

As for the pre-orders for Sackboy: A Big Adventure’s PC version, there is still no announcement made by either Sumo Sheffield or Sony. But we can expect it to drop soon since the game’s release is already near.