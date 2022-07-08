The NBA 2022 offseason is well underway, with the 2022-23 season just over the horizon. Of course, this means that fans can look forward to the release of yet another installment in the NBA 2K franchise, as NBA 2K23 is rapidly approaching.

On July 5, NBA 2K23 made waves by announcing Michael Jordan as the cover athlete for both the ‘Michael Jordan Edition’ and ‘Championship Edition’ of the game. Shortly after, the game’s official release date, pre-order date, and editions were all released to fans.

When does NBA 2K23 release?

NBA 2K23 release date & prices

NBA 2K23 is set come out on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 with preorders already available for fans across all platforms.

So far, the latest installment in the long-running sports franchise has three editions. The ‘Michael Jordan Edition,’ ‘Championship Edition,’ and ‘WNBA Edition’ will all ship Sept. 9, 2022. It is unclear at the time what these editions will entail and how they will differentiate from each other, but fans can expect to select from one of these three versions of the game or the standard edition in the near future.

2K Sports has yet to reveal to exact pricing for the game and its many editions as of yet. The section below outlines the prices of the previous year’s title, NBA 2K22, and its prices as a frame of reference for what fans can expect.

NBA 2K22 Standard Edition Price

Current-Gen Price: $59.99

Next-Gen Price: $69.99

NBA 2K22 Cross-Gen Bundle

This edition is strictly digital-only and allows users to play with friends that have both current and next-gen systems.

Cross-Gen Bundle: $79.99

NBA 2K22 NBA 75th Anniversary Edition

We can likely expect this to be the equivalent to this year’s Michael Jordan Edition or Championship Edition.

Current-Gen Price: $99.99

Next-Gen Price: $99.99

With the next iteration in one of the longest-running sports franchise video games quickly approaching, players can pre-order on PlayStation, Xbox, or PC.