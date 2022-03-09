When does JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle release?

When does the new JoJo's game come out?

Popular anime JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is making a return to PlayStation, with a new trailer aired during March’s State of Play presentation revealed a new anime fighter, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R.

With the exciting news surrounding the anime’s newest fighting game, all fans are thinking about is when they can get their hands on the JoJo game and play it.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R release date

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure All Star Battle R is set to release sometime in Fall 2022. If that is too long of a wait, there is still a way you can nurse that urge; the new JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure game is a remastered version of the original All Star Battle, which was released in 2013.

32 playable characters were made available in the original JoJo game disc release before they increased the total to 41 playable characters through DLC campaigns.

In this newly remastered version, all 41 characters will make a return in All Star Battle R and will see that roster grow to 50 playable characters composed of different arcs in the original anime and manga. It will be interesting to see which nine characters are added to the newly remastered version of the game now that there are eight total arcs in the anime.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle will be made available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Similar to the previous iteration, which was only released on PlayStation 3, All Star Battle is a Playstation exclusive.

This article will be updated once more info on the release date is announced.